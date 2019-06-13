German Village residents aren’t the only ones invested in the protection of residents’ privacy rights from potential Guale Preserve park boat traffic.
The Board of Appeals ruling last week which prohibited the use of Village Drive by the St. Simons Land Trust also drew praise from State Rep. Jeff Jones, who has been involved in this issue for a few years ever since a group of residents reached out to him for help.
Jones, whose district includes the German Village subdivision on Village Drive, said that while he usually tries to stay out of local issues, he didn’t want to let his constituents deal with this one on their own.
“I felt the concerns of the residents were not being heard,” said Jones, who added that German Village residents were shut out of the conversation since the project’s inception.
As a state legislator, the use of state funds in the project also motivated Jones to get involved. However, according to a representative from state the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), this wasn’t a project that involved state money.
“No state funding was used for Guale, except for staff time,” said Jason Lee, Program Manager for the DNR Wildlife Conservation Section. He added that most of the funds raised for the park were privately raised by the land trust.
According to Lee, the state applied for and received federal funds through the National Coastal Wetland Conservation Grant program, which were then used to purchase the conservation easement that exists over the property.
“The state invested $3 million federal dollars in the property, with the idea that waterfront would become a public area,” Lee said. “The only way to do that waterfront is through Village Drive, and so we hope that the county allows us to access and use it.”
Jones disputes the notion that no state funds were used for the project.
He also said he understands the land trust’s point of view on the use of Village Drive, but doesn’t feel like it serves the best interests of the community.
“There’s an old development adage that goes ‘I should not do things in developing my property that will affect other’s property,” Jones said.
In his June 5 letter to DNR Commissioner Mark Williams, Jones specifically argues that an unpaved, platted maintenance road called “Contractor Road” could serve as a plausible alternative to Village Drive. He also said in the letter that the conservation easement over the area currently allows for repair and maintenance of existing roads at the time of its creation.
The land trust has yet to file an appeal against the board’s decision. They are currently awaiting on a determination from members of the county commission. Commission chairman Mike Browning disputed the board’s authority on the use of public roads when asked about it previously by The News. The land trust shares this sentiment.
“It is important to note that barring use of Village Drive was not even part of the request in the German Village appeal,” said David Pope, executive director of the land trust. “During the hearing, the county attorney instructed the board that they could not legally consider Village Drive in their decision.”
In the long term, Pope says the possibility of creating a new access road seems unlikely, citing repeated DNR objections. But he maintained that the land trust will remain committed to ensuring total access to Guale Preserve.
“We will make the property available in a responsible and lawful way,” Pope said. “We have protected this property forever, and we have to look at the situation with that long term vision in mind.”
The land trust has until July 6, 30 days after last Thursday’s ruling, to file an appeal.