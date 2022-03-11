A bill that would prohibit local governments in Georgia from regulating gas-powered leaf blowers has pinged the attention of QuietGA, an environmental organization.
Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, author of the bill, notes that a number of states are trying to ban the equipment. He says too many jobs are at stake to allow that to happen in Georgia.
Strapped onto a person’s back, the devices are used mostly by commercial yard maintenance and landscape companies and crews. In addition to moving leaves, they are used to clear parking areas, walkways and driveways of debris.
Vicki Mann, a spokeswoman for QuietGA, says House Bill 1301 usurps the authority of city and county governments. The original bill, introduced last week, would have prohibited city and county governments from controlling or prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers through local ordinance.
Both two-cycle and four-cycle blowers are covered in the bill.
A substitute that passed the House Governmental Affairs Committee states that whatever cities and counties require of gas-powered leaf blowers also must be required of their electric- and battery-operated counterparts.
The measure effectively shields gas blowers from local rules and regulations.
“It’s an important bill,” Hogan said. “You’re talking about a lot of jobs.”
Hogan said there is no viable replacement for a gas-powered leaf blower.
“A lot of people make a living doing lawncare,” Hogan said. “We have gas lawn mowers and all kinds of gas equipment, and they all create noise and dust.
“A battery-operated blower just doesn’t do the job.”
Besides, he added, “When the batteries give out, where do you dispose of them? Landfills are not the proper place.”
Mann said the substitute, now in the House Rules Committee, is no better than Hogan’s original version.
“Our concerns remain because the bill ignores the differences between gas and electric leaf blowers — noise and air pollution, health risks, environmental justice, etc.,” she said. “And it still prohibits local legislators from making decisions about what is best for our different communities.”
She said noise and pollution from gas leaf blowers is nonstop in the metro area.
“I started out working on this issue as an individual in late 2020 as I was absolutely tired of the noise and pollution in my neighborhood,” she said. “A group of us created a grassroots organization in 2021 called QuietGA to organize our individual efforts. We want the ability to work on this at a city and county level.”
The primary objective of QuietGA is “to develop and organize inclusive local efforts that are directed toward phasing out obsolete, two-stroke gasoline powered lawn equipment and making our communities aware of the importance of ‘leaving the leaves’ when possible.”
By replacing inefficient engines with clean, quiet battery-powered equipment, communities can reduce toxic emissions and noise pollution as well as their carbon footprint, according to the organization.
On its Facebook page, QuietGA is urging Georgia residents to call their state representatives to express their opinion of the legislation.
Arguments against the bill may be moot. Hogan said conversations with committee members indicate it is a dead issue.
“It’s not going anywhere,” Hogan said