Frustrating, heartbreaking, complicated —words used by House Speaker David Ralston and Rep. Don Hogan to describe the abysmal state of mental health care in Georgia and efforts to elevate it.
“I don’t have a higher priority than to improve our mental health delivery system in Georgia,” Ralston told The News while in Glynn County this week.
Georgia has a long way to go, both Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, and Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, agree.
In terms of access to health care, the Peach State ranks 51st, dead last in the nation.
It’s an issue that is especially dear to Hogan, who dedicated more than three decades of his life to the role of rehabilitation counselor.
“That’s where my heart is,” Hogan said.
Alarming facts such as the high percentage of mentally ill persons in state prisons and county jails is further incentive to deal with the crisis more aggressively.
“There’s a better place for the mentally ill than prison,” Hogan said.
One major attempt by Hogan to address the situation was House Bill 590, which he introduced in the House Health and Human Services Committee in February. Hogan is a member of the committee.
The measure called for setting up a grant program for the development of assisted outpatient treatment programs. Their purpose would be to help those with mental illness “who struggle to maintain engagement with essential mental health treatment.”
It could keep mentally ill persons without family or other support out of harm’s way and off a collision course with police, he said.
The bill did not get anywhere, but Hogan is optimistic for a more favorable showing in 2022.
Georgia’s mental health system began spinning out of control long before the U.S. Justice Department forced the state to abandon its practices and shut down its mental health institutions more than a decade ago.
Righting it has been a long-time objective of Ralston.
As House Speaker, Ralston has stepped up efforts toward that goal. In 2019, he and others created the bipartisan Georgia Behavioral Health Reform and Innovation Commission. Panelists include members of the judiciary, law enforcement community and mental health care profession, as well as former and current state legislators. Hogan is one of the legislative members.
Even the commission is running into a wall. None of the 50 proposals it presented to the legislature for consideration this year saw light. The proposals were the result of a year of virtual meetings.
Ralston is also channeling additional funding to mental health care and working to pipe in even more. In an address to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council Summer Training Conference held on Jekyll Island in July, Ralston announced plans to seek $75 million for additional law enforcement and mental health services in 2022 session of the General Assembly. A $20 million slice would be distributed among agencies focused on mental health services.
Ralston and Hogan echo the study commission’s estimation that more than 50% of the men and women in jails and prisons today suffer from mental illness.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins cited a similar figure when speaking to the St. Simons Island Rotary Club in February. He said on average, 35% to 40% of the inmates in the Glynn County Detention Center take behavioral medications. Many of the ones suffering mental illness are veterans, he further noted.
Thrown into the mental health service crisis are children, which makes resolution even more pressing to Ralston and Hogan.
“We’ve seen too many kids take their own lives over the years,” Ralston said. “Those are heartbreaking. Mental health has been relegated to a secondary system in our health system.”
Without solutions, it will only get worse.
“We are encountering a whole new set of problems with young people reacting to something on social media,” Ralston said. “Some are taking their lives because of something they read. These are the ones that really get to me.”
Hogan said mental issues at home take a heavy toll on families.
“It tears families apart,” Hogan said.
Hogan blames a lot of the mental issues surfacing among youth on television.
“TV desensitizes them to death,” Hogan said.
The state’s role is to make sure resources are available to those who need them. Often families dealing with a mentally ill adult have limited expert services outside the home.
“There are a lot of families that are at the end of their rope with these people,” Ralston said. “They’re looking for solutions.”
It’s a problem nonexclusive to Georgia.
“I would say there is not one single state that has an ideal solution,” Ralston said. “It’s a hard issue to solve.”
The trick is to cull the best of what works out of each program and clamp the successes together to boost services in Georgia, he said.
Another void adding to the problem lies in the profession itself. There are not enough psychiatrists or psychologists to handle caseloads. This is particularly true in rural areas of the state.
“It’s not a profession people are going into right now,” Ralston said.
Whatever it takes, Ralston and Hogan said they are committed to strengthening the delivery of mental health services.
“It’s going to be a multi-year challenge,” Ralston said.