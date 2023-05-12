Rep. discusses legislative session

State Rep. Edna Jackson discussed legislation that passed during the past General Assembly session, and those bills that didn’t pass at Thursday’s Glynn County Democratic Women’s Luncheon.
Jackson, a Democrat and former mayor of Savannah, said gun control legislation is among her big concerns, but she acknowledged it will be a challenge to convince enough Republicans to support anything meaningful.
She said people can go into a gun store and pick what type of weapons they want with little difficulty. The cause of gun violence is often the mental state of the shooter. And background checks favored by a majority of voters would be a start.
“Mental illness issues must come forth,” she said. “Mental illness is not going away.”
Some guns are manufactured in Georgia, including assault rifles and pistols, she said.
New veterans legislation includes consideration for the growing number of female veterans who have serve in the armed forces.
Jackson said she voted against legislation passed that allows a committee to remove a district attorneys from office.
“It’s the responsibility of voters, not a committee,” she said.
As for partisan politics, she said the only way to get some of her party’s proposed legislation passed is to work with Republicans
“Politics is about relationships,” she said. “You have to cross the aisle for legislation.”
The disrespect shown by elected officials by both parties has to end, she said.
“They are doing everything they can to tear each other down,” Jackson said. “There are no true winners. We can disagree without being disrespectful.”
New House speaker state Rep. Jon Burns will mark a new era for the region, she predict. Burns lives in Screven County, marking a rare time when the House speaker didn’t live north of Macon.
“He has done a great job so far,” she said. “It’s opening a new era.”
Elected officials have to become voice of both large and small communities.
“We must come together,” she said. “We must be heard. I can’t wait to continue this work on behalf of this community.”