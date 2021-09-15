U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, fell a handful of votes short of an attempt Monday to derail additional funding for the teaching of Critical Race Theory in the nation’s public schools in grades K-12.
Members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the funding in a 32-23 party-line vote.
Critical Race Theory is the tellling of American history from a race-based point of view. Opponents claim it skews American history; supporters claim it explains the nation’s development.
It is banned in some states, including Tennessee, Idaho and Oklahoma.
Calling the theory “horrible ideology,” Carter is among the Republicans in Congress who oppose it being taught in American schools.
“Critical Race Theory is destructive and rejects fundamental ideas on which our constitutional republic is based,” Carter said. “This horrible ideology has no place in America’s institutions. For years, the far-left has been pushing CRT into all our public, formative institutions such as public education.”
Although the Georgia General Assembly has not passed a law against its teaching, Gov. Brian Kemp and state schools superintendent Richard Woods oppose its teaching in the state’s public schools. The Georgia Board of Education, its members appointed by the governor, officially voted in opposition to its teaching in June at the urging of Kemp.
The amendment Carter proposed to the committee would have prevented any educational institution teaching Critical Race Theory from benefiting from the Emergency Connectivity Fund. Created earlier this year, the program is set to receive an additional $4 billion under House Democrats’ budget proposal — the “Build More Inflation Act,” Carter said.
Carter said taxpayers have a right to know where federal dollars are going.
“Instead of focusing on keeping schools open, Democrats want to recklessly spend an additional $4 billion in giveaways to teachers unions through the Emergency Connectivity Fund that would only help to keep children at home,” Carter said. “I will always fight back against this effort to undermine the truths about our nation’s funding.
“Our children are our future, and they deserve much better from us.”
In June, Carter introduced the “Military Education and Values Act,” legislation that would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory or any other teaching methodology promoting or causing what he described as a racial divide or lack of unity in the military.
The Critical Race Theory, backed by the administration of President Joe Biden, recently received a boost when the U.S. Conference of Mayors passed a resolution expressing support for its teaching in public schools.
The resolution adopted by the mayors states: “the nation’s mayors support the implementation of CRT in the public education curriculum to help engage our youth in programming that reflects an accurate, complete account of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) history.”
The resolution further states: “Historical racism and racist systems have caused de jure and de facto discrimination against people of color and have created racial inequities in all facets of life in the United States, and these racial inequities continue to the present day.”
The United States Conference of Mayors is a non-partisan organization made up of mayors of cities with a population of 30,000 or more.