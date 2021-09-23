Count the 1st District’s representative in Congress out as a candidate for Georgia’s seat in the U.S. Senate that will be up for grabs next year.
But count U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter all the way in as a major backer of former University of Georgia and NFL gridiron star Herschel Walker, the Republican Carter hopes will defeat the current serving Democrat, Sen. Raphael Warnock.
“Herschel Walker supports the America First agenda and has my complete endorsement,” Carter said Wednesday. “I’ll be his fullback and do everything I can to ensure he has the opportunity to fight for our Georgia values in the United States Senate.”
Carter had said all along that his own candidacy in the Senate race would depend on whether Walker stepped into the ring.
He will, however, seek a fifth two-year term of office in the House.
The Pooler pharmacist would have been the third 1st District U.S. House member within the past four decades to seek a statewide office had he opted to challenge Warnock in 2022. U.S. Rep. Bo Ginn ran unsuccessfully for governor in the Democratic primary against Joe Frank Harris in 1982 and Rep. Jack Kingston lost to David Perdue in the 2014 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
Walker had hinted that he would be a candidate after President Donald Trump urged him to run but waited until late August to formally announce for the office.
Walker, who resides in Texas, listed an address used by his wife as her principal residence in Buckhead when filing his federal campaign paperwork last month.
On Saturday, he will travel to Perry to stand with Trump at a “Save America” rally at Georgia’s National Fairgrounds.
Walker has competition in his own party. Other Republicans announcing for the Senate include Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Black.