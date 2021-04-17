Coastal Georgia’s voice in the U.S. House is a co-sponsor of legislation that would strip Major League Baseball of its antitrust exemption.
“For years, Major League Baseball has had the luxury of enjoying exemption from federal antitrust law,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, noting no other professional sports league is favored with the exemption.
It is one of two bills Carter is trying to move in a Congress controlled by Democrats. The other legislation, the Community Protection in Sports Act, would allow localities to seek compensation from MLB.
The bills come at the heels of MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to Denver, Colo. Commissioner Rob Manfred said he moved the game following the Republican-dominated state legislature’s passage of the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which he and others claim is too restrictive and biased toward minorities.
Relocating the game will cost Atlanta and the state millions of dollars in economic impact.
“It would be irresponsible to continue to provide this special treatment to MLB as they cause irreparable damage to hardworking Georgians and small businesses,” Carter said. “The league’s spineless decision to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia was based on lies told by President Biden and Democrats.
“If MLB is going to harm the very people we were elected to work for, it’s time that we ensure they do not receive special treatment and have to play on the same field as everyone else.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., another co-sponsor of the bill, feels the same as Carter.
“Major League Baseball has enjoyed constitutionally questionable antitrust protections for a century, yet it has decided to act in a partisan manner by punishing the state of Georgia for completely reasonable voter integrity and election security legislation,” Duncan said.
“Commissioner Manfred’s decision was ill-advised and will cost Atlanta small businesses, many of which are minority-owned, around $100 million in economic activity.”
The $100 million is the economic loss estimated by the Cobb County Travel & Tourism.
“Furthermore, public polling has consistently shown overwhelming bipartisan support for voter ID laws, which are the cornerstone of the Georgia elections reform bill,” Duncan said.
Duncan issued a warning to companies and organizations.
“If (they) want to undermine efforts to ensure the integrity of our elections process, then they invite increased scrutiny of their business practices,” he said.
There are 27 other co-sponsors in the House, including Georgia Republicans Marjorie Taylor Greene, Austin Scott, Jody Hice, Rick Allen and Andrew Clyde.
The legislation is being offered in the Senate by U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, ranking member of the Antitrust Subcommittee. Joining him as co-sponsors are Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.
“Consumers benefit when businesses compete, and baseball is no different,” Lee said. “In fact, a professional sports league should understand best of all the benefits of competition. Instead, Major League Baseball has used its judicially fabricated antitrust immunity to suppress wages and divide up markets for decades —conduct that is plainly illegal, and sometimes criminal, in any other industry.
“We should have done this decades ago, but when billion-dollar businesses start engaging in political extortion it becomes even more pressing to end their special treatment. Big Tech, Big Media, and now, Big Sports are working tirelessly to ‘cancel’ conservative voices.”
Commenting on the Community Protection in Sports Act he is sponsoring, Carter said the measure holds MLB responsible for the millions of dollars lost due to a politically based decision.
“Following a global pandemic, MLB decided to rip hundreds of millions of dollars away from Georgia after localities, hotels, restaurants, transportation companies and other small businesses who barely survived over the last year were already preparing for the game,” Carter said. “My legislation provides localities with a legal recourse to recoup the lost costs for their communities.”