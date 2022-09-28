The Democrat campaigning to unseat U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says the incumbent has refused to share the public stage with him on at least two occasions in Savannah.
Untrue, says Carter, who has agreed to two debates with Savannah lawyer Wade Herring, his opponent. Neither of the events Herring is referring to were agreed upon debate sites.
Herring is claiming Carter backed out of appearing at a town hall organized by and for veterans and pulled out of debate hosted by the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia and co-hosted by WJCL, a TV station in Savannah. Both events were in Savannah.
“Buddy Carter has refused all opportunities to appear with me in front of voters to discuss issues,” Herring said. “Since Carter is hiding, we can all ask, ‘What is Carter ashamed of and what has he got to hide?’
“The answer is clear: ‘Carter does not truly represent the people of the First District.’”
This is Herring’s first run for the U.S. House seat, which includes the tri-county area and Georgia’s other coastal counties.
The two will face each other on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
“If (Carter) wants to stay in hiding until November 8, so be it,” Herring said. “But for me, I’ll be continuing the hard work required to represent our district by talking directly with the people of the First District.”
Carter, seeking his fifth two-year term in the U.S. House, accused Herring of playing politics.
“If my opponent wants to turn veterans into a political football, he’s going to have to do it on his own time,” Carter said. “I work every day to serve the veterans of Georgia’s First District and to improve services for veterans all across our country not because I want the credit but because it’s the right thing to do.”
Carter questions the political neutrality of the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia.
“(Herring) knows I committed to two debates and will follow through on those commitments,” Carter said. “I will not, however, commit to a debate sponsored by a partisan political organization like the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia that rallies against common sense policies and whose CEO is a financial contributor to my opponent’s campaign.”
No date, location or time was given for any future debate.
Early voting in the general election is from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4.
Last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 11.