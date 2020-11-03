Incumbent Republican Buddy Carter will continue to represent Georgia’s First District in Congress.
Carter won his fourth term for the seat Tuesday, defeating Democratic opponent Joyce Marie Griggs.
"It’s truly humbling,” Carter said. “It’s such an honor and a privilege to represent the place where you’ve lived all of your life and intend to live the rest of your life. It means a lot to me. I’m very humbled by this and thankful.”
Carter first won the seat in 2014, succeeding former Rep. Jack Kingston after Kingston ran for an open U.S. Senate seat in the state and lost. Carter was re-elected in 2016 and 2018.
With 84 percent of precincts reporting in the First District at 11 p.m., Carter had 166,613 votes (61.3 percent) to Griggs’ 105,347 votes (38.7%). In Glynn County, Carter picked up 64 percent of the vote (26,168 votes) to Griggs’ 36% (14,732 votes).
Carter attributed his win to voters recognizing how hard he’s worked and how much he’s done for the First District.
“I think they looked at the last six years and realized we have accomplished quite a bit,” Carter said. “We’re going to accomplish even more in the future as we tackle tough issues such as health care, economic development and continue to support our military — all those things that are very important to the first congressional district.”
Carter said his primary focus when Congress is back in session will be health care.
“We’ll be working on that and making sure we have more transparency, more competition within the health care market, making sure we’re taking care of patients with pre-existing conditions,” Carter said. “All of those things are extremely important.”