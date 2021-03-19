Carter reappointed to climate change committee

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, has been appointed by Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to serve a second term on the Select Committee on Climate Change.

“I asked to join this select committee because climate change is real and the need to protect our environment is real,” Carter said. “Congress needs to work together in a bipartisan fashion to create solutions to address climate change that are realistic, market-based and will actually have an impact on climate change.”

The Select Committee on the Climate Crisis is a bipartisan panel tasked with examining the causes and impacts of climate change.

Carter also serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Budget Committee.

— The Brunswick News

