Legislation reintroduced by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, this week will enable communities to become more involved in the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund cleanup process.
The legislation will be of particular interest to Glynn County, home of four Superfund sites and the springboard for the measure.
Carter said communities do not have adequate involvement in the cleanup of Superfund sites.
He first introduced the measure in the last Congress when issues arose when the consent decree for the Terry Creek Superfund site in Brunswick was close to being finalized. Carter said many in Glynn County were caught off guard by the announcement and process due to its outdated system.
The legislation, the Community Cleanup Act, will work to ensure that outreach is improved, public access is improved and the needs of the community are respected when Superfund sites are being remediated, he said.
“With something as important and invasive as Superfund cleanups, Congress must ensure the local community has input,” he said. “To do this, we need to update the process so input and participation is maximized. Those with Superfund sites in their backyards should absolutely be involved in the cleanup.”
According to the EPA, thousands of contaminated sites exist nationally due to hazardous waste being dumped, left out in the open or otherwise improperly managed, he said. These sites include manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites.
The Community Cleanup Act ensures that elected officials are made aware of the proposed plans for any site so that they can work with the EPA to address concerns ahead of time.
It also updates the notification process and expands the input utilized for future site uses.
One of the primary concerns with the consent decree at the Terry Creek site was that the proposed cleanup didn’t fully remove the contaminated materials, leaving the site potentially unsuitable for different uses, Carter said.
Other Superfund sites in Glynn County are the Hercules 009 Landfill, Brunswick Wood Preserving and LCP Chemicals.