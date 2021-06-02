Trying to pass legislation unappealing to the political party in power in Congress in this era of unbending partisanship can be as challenging as walking a snow cone across the Mojave Desert without losing ice.
Attempts to overcome the odds are made when driven by conviction.
That’s exactly the case with Rep. Buddy Carter. The Coastal Georgia Republican is the author of a bill that would cut off federal funds to any state providing assistance to illegal immigrants.
“Tax dollars from hardworking Americans should never go to illegal immigrants,” Carter said after introducing the Illegal Immigrant Assistance Prohibition Act in the House.
“Unfortunately, some states are gaming the system. While illegal immigrants are already generally prohibited from federal assistance programs by federal law, states can still provide assistance through their own programs funded by state taxes. This allows a state to use its own tax revenues on programs to assist illegal immigrants while simultaneously leaning on federal funding for other programs in their budgets.”
Carter said a state should not be allowed to use federal funding to subsidize parts of its budget while subverting the government’s immigration system.
“This cannot continue, especially as we face a disaster at our southern border,” he said.
He cited California and New York as recent examples of why the legislation is needed. A California initiative provides cash benefits to “undocumented Californians” and New York’s “Excluded Worker Relief Fund” would make undocumented workers eligible for lump-sum payments.
States like California have the means to do that. It will receive $26 billion in federal aid to add to its $75.7 billion surplus.
“With that surplus, California is supporting cash payments to illegal immigrants and has made plans for using it to provide healthcare to illegal immigrants,” Carter said. “A state should not receive federal aid if it is running multi-billion dollar surpluses and then using those dollars to undermine the immigration system.”
Carter is not intimidated by the status of his political party in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Just because Democrats are in the majority doesn’t mean I won’t fight for Georgians in the House,” he said. “I introduced this bill because we must address the crisis at the border, and I will do everything I can to protect tax dollars for hard working Americans.”
Besides, he added, “Ending the border crisis and protecting Americans’ hard-earned money should not be partisan issues.”
Carter is not alone in his conviction. His bill has Republican co-signers, including Reps. Bob Gibbs of Ohio, Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Brain Babin of Texas, Madison Cawthron of North Carolina and Rick Allen of Georgia.