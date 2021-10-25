After facing heavy criticism from Republicans and banks, senior Democrats in the U.S. Senate backed their party and the administration of President Joe Biden away from a plan to lower the tax reporting threshold to under $1,000 yearly.
In a plan supported by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, banks would be required to report the transactions of all personal and business accounts to the Internal Revenue Service where the inflow and outflow totaled $600 or more annually.
Democrats are now raising the threshold to $10,000 annually and exempting W2 wage income from the inflow and outflow data. The idea is to catch tax cheats, emphasize Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., two outspoken backers of adjusting the reporting threshold.
Rep. Buddy Carter, Coastal Georgia’s voice in the U.S. House of Representatives, says there are more important issues the dominant political party in Congress ought to be addressing.
“With a border crisis raging out of control, skyrocketing inflation making it harder for families to put food on the table, and gas prices nearing decade-long highs in all 50 states, there are certainly more pressing items for the Biden Administration to focus on right now,” Carter said in a statement to The News.
Democrats plan to include the $10,000 threshold in their social and infrastructure spending bill. Other exemptions to the new reporting requirements may be in the offing, including down payments on a new home.
It’s still a bad idea, Carter said.
“This arbitrary increase still exposes tens – if not hundreds – of millions of unsuspecting Americans on nearly every rung of the income ladder to spying by the IRS,” Carter said.
“This unprecedented intrusion on the private lives of Americans also places a crushing data collection and reporting burden on small banks struggling to keep themselves and the communities they serve afloat. In doing so, it hands over hordes of data to an agency that has repeatedly — sometimes willingly — suffered data breaches, unnecessarily exposing Americans to identity theft.”
Backers of the requirement say banks will report amounts spent without specifying purchases.
The new reporting requirements were tentatively scheduled to go into effect in the 2023 tax year.
It should not go into effect even then, Carter said.
“President Biden and Washington Democrats should immediately abandon the plan as well as their hyper-partisan socialist agenda and focus on fixing the many crises he’s thrust on the American people,” Carter said.