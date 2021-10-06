U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter is fired up.
The Republican congressman from Pooler stays busy these days arguing against what he perceives as bad or dangerous actions, legislation and mandates.
There’s the jailing of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller by the military, abortion on demand bill, the vaccine mandate by the administration of President Joe Biden, and the push by Democrats to pass a $3.4 trillion spending bill.
Carter objects to it all and is letting the president and his First District constituents know just how he feels about these and other issues via emailed letters, press releases and Facebook posts.
Carter makes no mistake about his position on the jailing of Scheller, a decorated battalion commander. He was jailed after publicly criticizing the military’s handling of Afghanistan in a video, saying it was wrong to pull out. Scheller’s lawyer said his client offered to resign his commission but was arrested instead.
Charges being considered against Scheller include contempt toward officials, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey orders or regulations and conduct unbecoming of an officer or a gentleman.
Carter is one of 30 House Republicans who sent U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David Berger a letter demanding Scheller’s release from jail.
“American service members should not be punished for demanding our military leaders stand up and take ownership of their decisions,” Carter and the other House Republicans wrote. “Especially when those decisions lead to the tragic deaths of 13 service members.”
The 13 American service members were killed in an attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul’s airport. Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan at the time of the attack.
Carter is opposed to legislation that would trump state laws on abortion, voting against the Abortion on Demand Act introduced by Democrats. He said the act allows abortions up until birth.
“This bill is an atrocity and a tragedy,” Carter said.”I will protect the rights of our children both born and unborn because they are a gift from God. Unfortunately, Democrats and the radical-left hope to pass the most anti-life bill in our nation’s history.”
The Biden Administration’s decision to direct the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to develop a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will affect virtually all health care employees is wrong, he wrote in a letter to Biden. The Biden Administration, issuing the directive Sept. 9 to combat the spread of the virus, also makes the vaccine compulsory for all federal workers and contractors.
Under the mandate, businesses with 100 or more employees have the option of testing their workforce weekly for the virus or requiring the vaccine.
“This is America,” Carter wrote in a letter to Biden and others in the president’s administration. “Nobody should have to choose between freely making their own medical decisions and losing their job.
“That is just as true for the health care workers who showed up to work every day during the uncertainty and chaos of the early pandemic to help bring this country through it. Joe Biden imposing his will and judgment on the private decisions of a free people is nothing short of dictatorial, and I will fight for health care workers and all other Americans in this attack on medical freedom and privacy.”
Carter said the mandate could worsen the shortage of health care workers, noting that it comes during a fragile time when the Delta variant is pushing hospitals to the limit. Many are operating with reduced and fatigued staffs.
The $4.3 trillion spending bill being pushed by the Democrats would hurt middle income Americans and further fuel inflation, he said.
Calling it a “socialist tax,” Carter said it is the most expensive piece of legislation in the history of the United States that includes over $2 trillion in taxes. He said it will add over $2 trillion in debt to the country’s $28 trillion in national debt.
“This bill is a disaster for working families, with massive tax hikes on those who can least afford it – breaking President Joe Biden’s promise to not raise taxes on American’s making under $400,000,” Carter wrote. “This is completely out of control. There are trillions in deficit spending, all to give handouts to the wealthy while taxing the middle class and small businesses. It is unconscionable to ask Congress for a blank check with this reconciliation package.”