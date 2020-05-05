U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is letting the U.S. Department of Transportation know what he thinks of Delta’s request to suspend service to Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
He doesn’t like it, especially after the Atlanta-based airline was approved for $5.4 billion in federal funds through the CARES Act.
Airport officials were notified of Delta’s request last week and were told a decision could be made soon.
“I understand that Delta has tough decisions to make right now, but the CARES Act provided funding to the airlines to maintain their current flight routes,” Carter said.
“The Delta flights are the main air artery into Brunswick Golden Isles, and I have been in contact with the Department of Transportation and Delta to express my concerns about the application and to express my opposition to suspending the service.”
Mary Carpenter, spokeswoman for Carter, said the transportation department was in the process of reviewing the application Monday.
Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is one of nine Delta is seeking authorization to drop for now. All have produced low passenger counts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States, and each community served is within driving distance of a major airport.
Glynn County is an hour or more away via Interstate 95 from Jacksonville International Airport and Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, both of which offer flights to Atlanta.
Delta said it is doing what is best for the company and its employees during the pandemic.
“These proposed changes will help reduce the number of our frontline employees at risk of exposure, while ensuring convenient access to Delta’s network for those who must travel,” said Drake Castaneda, with corporate communications for Delta Airline, citing Delta’s official statement. “If the request is granted, Delta will work to re-accommodate customers; we also will provide pay protection for employees through Sept. 30, 2020. We continue to evaluate opportunities to take similar measures in other markets as needed.”
Two airports on Delta’s suspension list — Orlando Melbourne International in Florida and Lansing Airport in Michigan — officially objected to the airline withdrawing service. Each said the connections Delta provided were needed.
Delta argued that DOT lacks authority under the CARES Act to order carriers to operate a service unless it is reasonable.
CARES also does not require recipients of funds to sustain all routes.
No official protest was filed by the Glynn County Airport Commission, though airport officials have been in touch with Delta.
“We have instead spoke directly with Delta upper management and they have indicated that they are committed to BQK, and if suspension is authorized and current traffic demand justifies suspension, they will return service as soon as traffic demand returns,” said Rob Burr, executive director of Glynn County Airports.
Burr said Delta is currently providing one to two Atlanta connections a day, though mostly only one.
“Before the COVID-19 closures they were planning to go to four flights this month,” he said.
The six other airports on Delta’s suspension list are Kalamazoo, Mo., Hilton Head, S.C., Worcester, Mass., Peoria, Ill., Flint, Mich., and Pocatello, Idaho.
A spokesperson for the transportation department said the department is rendering decisions as promptly as possible.