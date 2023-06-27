U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is defending a bill he introduced Friday that would prohibit a federal agency from requiring more vessels to adhere to a low speed when approaching the East Coast during certain months of the year.
House Bill 4323 calls for prohibiting the issuance of an interim or final rule that amends, updates, modifies or replaces the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule until mitigation protocols are fully developed and deployed.
If passed, the U.S. Department of Commerce, the parent agency of NOAA, would be required to develop and deploy technology to monitor Atlantic waters for right whales.
The bill takes aim at a NOAA proposal to expand the existing 10 knot speed limit rule to include all vessels 35 feet in length and longer. The speed limit cap, roughly 11.5 miles per hour, currently applies to only vessels 65 feet in length and longer.
The amendment also would expand the regulated area, as well as the length of time it would remain in effect, which would be six months off Georgia’s 100 miles of coastline.
“We all want to protect the right whale from extinction, but this is the wrong way to do it,” Carter said.
“Before implementing a sweeping rule that will kneecap small businesses up and down the East Coast, including 27,000 in Georgia alone, we must use all of the technological advancements at our disposal so that right whales and business owners can thrive together.”
The bill was referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
Four co-sponsors signed on: Reps. Mary Sattler Peltola, D-Alaska; Gregory Murphy, R-North Carolina; John H. Rutherford, R-Florida.; and Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina.
The National Marines Fisheries Service, which is recommending the rule expansion, says it is necessary to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale.
Opponents include the commercial fishing industry, which contends the low speed limit would be economically devastating, and the nation’s port authorities, which claim a 10 knot speed limit would jeopardize vessels and crews in unfavorable sea conditions.
Defenders of Wildlife reiterated its earlier support of the amendment during a hearing by NOAA on the proposal earlier this month.
“We need seasonal slowdowns to protect right whales in danger zones, just like we have lower speed limits to protect children near schools,” said Jane Davenport, senior attorney for the organization.
“Slowing down is the best way to reduce accidental collisions and protect both whales and human safety. NOAA Fisheries’ science-based rule is vital to the survival and recovery of this iconic species.”
Defenders of Wildlife noted vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of injury and death for a species whose numbers have dwindled to 340.
The Georgia Conservancy stands by its advocacy of the expanded amendment which it stated during NOAA’s public comment period in 2022.
“Mother and calf pairs are at high risk of vessel strikes because they frequently rear and nurse nearshore and close to the water surface,” the conservancy wrote. “The first three months of a calf’s life are spent on the Atlantic shores of the Southeast, so the reduced speed is important in our waters.
Georgia’s coastal waters are a calving grounds for the right whale.