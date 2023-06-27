U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is defending a bill he introduced Friday that would prohibit a federal agency from requiring more vessels to adhere to a low speed when approaching the East Coast during certain months of the year.

House Bill 4323 calls for prohibiting the issuance of an interim or final rule that amends, updates, modifies or replaces the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule until mitigation protocols are fully developed and deployed.

Lawsuit against mayor by former BHA chair thrown out

Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett threw out a lawsuit Friday that alleged Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson violated former Brunswick Housing Authority Chairman William Kitts’s due process rights when Johnson removed Kitts from office in March.