U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, joined other members of Congress Wednesday in voting to address the maintenance backlogs at National Park Service lands, including sites in Glynn and Camden counties.
The Great American Outdoors Act, which passed the House, would permanently and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund and establish the National Parks and Public Land Restoration Fund to address deferred maintenance backlogs on public lands.
Carter said the fund is critical for Fort Pulaski, Fort Frederica and Cumberland Island, which have a combined backlog of more than $20 million.
"The Great American Outdoors Act is critically important to address maintenance backlogs and to preserve our treasures in the First District of Georgia," Carter said. "I am glad this legislation passed the House... and I hope the funding will get to places like Fort Pulaski, Fort Frederica and Cumberland Island as soon as possible. These places need to be properly maintained for many generations to come."
The Senate has already approved the Great Americans Outdoors Act, which now goes to President Trump to be signed into law.