U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, left for Washington on Wednesday afternoon for what he hopes is a one-day trip to approve an additional $310 billion to support small businesses.
On his way to Jacksonville International Airport, Carter took the time to stop at Camden Middle School in Kingsland to help hand out school lunches for more than an hour. He has visited many areas in Coastal Georgia to determine how his district is faring during the ongoing health crisis, including Second Harvest in Brunswick, where he helped hand out food earlier.
“Things are looking pretty good,” he said. “People are doing what they’re supposed to do. It’s people looking out for people.”
When the pandemic spread to the state, Carter, a pharmacist, said he was initially disappointed with the lack of available tests in Southeast Georgia.
“We’re caught up and doing better now,” he said.
As a member of congressional health subcommittee and the doctor’s caucus, Carter said he has been part of the discussions for the best ways to respond to the pandemic.
“I’ve had a lot of input, particularly on the care side,” he said.
Carter said Gov. Brian Kemp’s order to reopen some businesses can work if people continue to follow health guidelines.
“The key to me, regardless, is we must follow the directions of the coronavirus task force,” he said. “It can be done if we follow the guidelines.”
Carter, wearing a mask and gloves at the Kingsland school, said he has volunteered to deliver school meals or hand them out in different school districts throughout the region.
“They’re doing a good job here,” he said. “They’re really organized.”
Heath Heron, the school’s principal, estimated 700 lunches in bags are served each weekday at the school. The meals, which also include a breakfast for the following day, are prepared in advance and are waiting in coolers until vehicles pull up. Volunteers push a cart up to the driver’s door for contact-less delivery.
Heron said the meals are served from 10:30 a.m. until noon and parents are given staggered times to pick up the meals to avoid lines. The process worked very efficiently with three groups of volunteers, all wearing masks and gloves, loading meals onto the carts and delivering them to waiting vehicles within seconds.
John Tucker, superintendent of Camden County schools, said more than 60,000 meals have been provided since classes closed. He estimates more than 100,000 meals will be served by the end of the school year.
Carter said he will return to Southeast Georgia by Thursday night if both parties in the U.S. House have the will to sign the additional funding bill. If not, it means more negotiations before a bill is approved.
“Hopefully, I’ll be back tomorrow night,” he said.
The good news for businesses who applied for and didn’t get help because the funding ran out is they will be at the top of the list once a new round of funding is approved.
They will not have to reapply, Carter said.
“The people with applications already in are our priority,” he said.
If the new fund runs dry, Carter said “we’ll revisit it again.”