U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, told members of the Golden Isles Rotary Club Wednesday that extending the moratorium on evictions could face a court challenge.
Carter said he anticipated voting on the status of the federal eviction moratorium on Friday, but a vote was never taken.
The CDC eviction moratorium that began in Septembe 2020 was initially slated through Dec. 31 but was extended legislatively until January 31, 2021, and again by the CDC to March 31, 2021. On March 29, the CDC further extended the moratorium until June 30.
Speaking at the Rotary Club meeting, Carter said the latest extension was due to expire Saturday.
He said Democrats, the majority party in the House, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California were trying to extend the order. He added that they waited into the late afternoon but were sent home after being unable to gather the necessary votes.
President Joe Biden extended the moratorium through the CDC in areas highly impacted by COVID-19, Carter said.
This extension will not go unchallenged, he added.
“It will be challenged in the Supreme Court, and we will have to see what happens there,” Carter said. “If that happens, it will come back to us in Congress in the legislature to try to decide what the majority party will do.”
He said an extension would create a big problem for landlords who need to continue operating like a business to make ends meet.
Carter said most calls fielded by his office recently have been employers struggling to find people to work.
As long as Georgia continued to pass on a $300 federal supplement to the unemployed, people were remaining on the unemployment rolls.
“And who can blame them?” Carter asked.
He added that many could make more staying at home collecting unemployment than they could earn at work.
Georgia discontinued the supplement June 26, a move Carter hopes will result in more people going back to work.
It’s an issue that particularly impacts the coastal region of Georgia, the economy of which relies heavily on tourism, he said.
“Tourism is a very labor-intensive sector, and we have to have people working,” Carter said.
Carter also spoke on the importance of vaccines and shared his personal experience and expertise as a licensed pharmacist.
He said he wanted to set a good example for others, so he took part in the Pfizer– BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. Carter spoke on the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness, stating he has not experienced any side effects.
He said no drug is 100 percent perfect and there are side effects to every medication.
He added that the coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.
“In my years of practice as a pharmacist, I have witnessed nothing short of miracles that have come through the research and development of pharmaceutical companies,” Carter said.
Carter commended the pharmaceutical research that has taken place over the last year and shared his enthusiasm with the development of three vaccines in such a short time.
“Vaccines are the single most life-saving innovation ever in the history of medicine,” he said.
Carter said he is respectful of anyone who opts not to get the vaccine and does not think it should be mandated. He said the decision should be between an individual and family, physician or religious leader.
Carter encouraged those unsure about the vaccine to speak with their doctor.
He added that the preventative measure is worthwhile.
“I would much rather have the vaccine than have the virus,” he said.