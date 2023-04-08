U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter believes elected officials in Congress cooperate more than most people believe.
“There are a lot of good people in Washington D.C.,” he said. “For the most part, we do work together.”
Carter, R-1, made his comments Friday to the homeowners’ association in the Peppertree Crossing subdivision in Brunswick.
Carter said his major concerns are China, the national debt and education.
The Chinese Communist Party is “not our friends. They are our enemy,” Carter said.
“They want to surpass us economically and militarily.”
He criticized the military response to a Chinese balloon that was shot down after it crossed the country. He said it’s hard to believe the Chinese claim the balloon was driven by the wind when it managed to fly over many military bases.
“It was shot down over the wrong ocean,” he said.
China is closely watching the conflict in Ukraine and the response by the United States. Carter said he supports continued aid to Ukraine but draws the line at sending troops.
“We’re the leaders of democracy in the world,” he said. “We cannot allow Russia to take over Ukraine.”
He discussed the nation’s $32.5 trillion debt, saying both Democrats and Republicans are responsible.
“We do not have a revenue problem. We have a spending problem.” he said.
When the next federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1, the nation will spend more in the interest on federal debt than on national defense, he said.
A parents’ bill of rights was passed to ensure parents have the right to be involved in their children’s education.
Energy independence is another concern because it’s a national security issue. He said many of the reasons for high energy costs are “self inflicted” as a result of policies by the current administration.
Carter said he believes in climate change and said the United States does not get enough credit for its efforts to lower carbon emissions that are lower than the next 12 nations combined.
During a question/answer session, Carter said he supports term limits, but only if they apply to everyone.
“If it’s across the board, I’m all for it,” he said.
School shootings continue to happen across the country but Carter said he is a big supporter of the Second Amendment. Military assault rifles used in some of the shootings are not the problem but mental health with all the shooters is, he said.
Carter also discussed his concerns about TikTok because it’s owned by the Chinese Communist Party.
He said the social media site should be banned in the United States unless the Chinese government sells the site.
