Voters in coastal Georgia are sending Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, back to Congress. Carter was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for the fifth time after first winning the post in 2014.
Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote to hold off Democratic challenger Wade Herring, who received 39.7% of votes across the 15-county district as of 10:44 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s very humbling,” Carter said Tuesday night. “This is my home. This is where I’ve lived all my life, and where I intend to live the rest of my life. You can imagine what an honor and privilege it is for me to represent these people and be their voice in Congress. I tell people all the time that there are 435 districts in Congress, and we live in the very best one — and I mean that. We just have so much here, and our economy is booming.”
Carter’s margin of victory was in line with the past four times he’s been voted in. He’s received between 57% and 61% of the vote in each election compared to his various Democratic challengers over the years.
In Glynn County this year, Carter received 66.1% of the vote, compared to just 33.9% for Herring.
Election Day could turn out to be a big one for Republicans with control of the U.S. House and Senate both up for grabs. Nothing was solidified as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, but Carter was expecting it to be a big night for his party.
“I think we’re going to do exceptionally well in the House and I do think that Republicans are going to take over the Senate as well,” Carter said.
Carter said that a divided government — with Republicans in charge of Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden — can still function at a high level.
“That will give us a divided government, but I would submit to you that a divided government works best,” Carter said. “I point to recent history with (former House Speaker) Tip O’Neill and (President) Ronald Reagan, and (former House Speaker) Newt Gingrich and (President) Bill Clinton. I hope this administration will work with us to help move this country forward.”
Among the issues he plans to address, Carter said fixing inflation, gas prices, groceries and housing were all on his agenda along with other issues.
“All of those things are very important,” Carter said. “The southern border and the amount of drugs that are coming across that border, crime, education, those are the main things. For me personally, prescription drug pricing will remain one of my top priorities. I’m also running for chairman of the Budget Committee. I’m very excited about that.”