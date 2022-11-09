Voters in coastal Georgia are sending Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, back to Congress. Carter was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for the fifth time after first winning the post in 2014.

Carter garnered 60.3% of the vote to hold off Democratic challenger Wade Herring, who received 39.7% of votes across the 15-county district as of 10:44 p.m. Tuesday.

More from this section

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Fire chief: Symrise fire 'could have been worse'

Favorable winds and a special firefighting foam saved the day Monday at Symrise chemical plant on Colonels Island in the Port of Brunswick, where predawn explosions sparked a hydrogen peroxide-fueled blaze that billowed potentially harmful smoke into the air overhead, said Glynn County Fire …