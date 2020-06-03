The U.S. House of Representatives made history last week, but it’s nothing even close to what Republicans like Rep. Buddy Carter had in mind when elected to Congress.
Dozens of House Democrats broke tradition Wednesday by voting by proxy.
Carter and other Republicans claim proxy voting is unconstitutional and are challenging the policy by the House leadership in U.S. District Court in Washington.
As far as Carter is concerned, House members who vote by proxy are shirking their duty and are the first Americans to do so in more than two centuries.
“The Constitution directs Congress to assemble – not sit on the sidelines as America faces a global pandemic and Americans lose their jobs,” Carter said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top House Democrats see if differently. They advocated proxy voting because of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Americans everywhere are being advised by health experts to keep six feet apart, limit group sizes to 10 and cover their faces.
The policy change allows any member of the House to go to the chamber floor and vote on behalf of other members.
More than 70 Democrats asked colleagues to vote for them Wednesday on a human rights policy bill urging protection of the Uighurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group in China.
No proxy votes by Republicans were recorded on the measure, which passed 413-1.
“We can all be in Washington voting while following safety guidance,” Carter said. “That is exactly what we are doing. It takes much longer, but we are adapting like the rest of the country is and voting in small groups to ensure social distancing.”
Carter was present for the Wednesday vote.
“It really is unfortunate that some of my colleagues across the aisle chose to ignore their duties to vote (last) week so they could do other things,” he said. “They claim they can’t return to Washington to do their job because of the health emergency but then Tweet about going to the space launch. That is not the leadership the American people deserve.
“If hardworking truck drivers, health care professionals, grocery store workers and other essential workers can go to work every day, Congress should too.”
Carter said the proxy policy sets a dangerous precedent.
“For more than 200 years, proxy voting has never been allowed,” he said. “Democrats just decided they would change long-standing rules of the House with zero support from the minority party. If they are successful with this move, they could be successful with changing anything relating to voting.”
Carter said it is the first time in 231 years Congress is abandoning its duty. Despite what the nation faced in the past, members of Congress continued to make the trip to Washington and personally cast their votes. That included when under the threat of yellow fever of 1793, during the American Civil War, the Spanish Flu of 1918 and 9/11.
“Congress has never flinched from its constitutional duty to assemble at the nation’s capital and conduct the people’s business,” he said.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California filed the lawsuit last Tuesday and has since been joined by Carter, who represents Coastal Georgia, and other Republicans.