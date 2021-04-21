U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, but only if a former University of Georgia football player decides against seeking the office.
Carter, whose House district includes Glynn and surrounding counties, announced in an April 13 interview with an Athens radio station he was considering challenging newly elected U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock in the midterm elections.
He clarified his position Tuesday.
“I’ve thought and prayed about this,” Carter said. “I’ve talked to Herschel Walker about the U.S. Senate race, and I’ve encouraged him to run. If he doesn’t run, I will because we need a senator who is going to fight for Georgians and our values.”
Walker was a successful running back for the Bulldogs until he joined the USFL’s New Jersey Generals in 1983.
“Right now, we have two senators who don’t represent Georgians,” Carter said. “We have two radical Democrats representing us who support the cancel culture that took the MLB All-Star Game out of Georgia and is going after Georgia jobs. We have a crisis at our southern border, and the Democrats are making it worse by incentivizing illegal immigration.
“Georgians need someone who will bring back President Trump’s immigration policies that worked and stand up to China like President Trump did. I’m fighting to bring back Donald Trump’s policies in the House, and we need a senator who is going to fight for Trump’s policies in the Senate.”
Warnock is serving out the final two years left in the six-year term of Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired. A Democrat, Warnock defeated governor-appointed Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, for the right to serve the remainder of the term in a January runoff.
Carter is not the first Republican to express an interest in the 2022 election. Others include Latham Saddler, former Navy Seal and Trump administration official, and Kelvin King, a businessman.
Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican defeated by Democrat Jon Ossoff in January, was said to be pondering the race but has since announced he will not run.
Carter would be the second first district House member to seek election to the U.S. Senate in a statewide contest this century. Long-serving Rep. Jack Kingston lost narrowly to Perdue in the 2014 Republican Primary runoff.
The Republican who makes it on the ballot opposite Warnock will have some catching up to do. The Savannah native and pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta already has a campaign election fund in excess of $5.7 million.
Carter, a pharmacist by profession and businessman, began his first term in the U.S. House in 2015 after serving in the Georgia House and Georgia Senate. The Port Wentworth native also is a former mayor of Pooler.
In the House, Carter serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Budget Committee, and he co-chairs the Community Pharmacy Caucus. A member of the Select Committee on Climate Change, he has commended Tybee Island and other communities in his district for taking steps to brace for sea level rise and other potential issues linked to a change in global temperature.
His most recent crusade in the House are the sponsorship of a bill to strip Major League Baseball of its anti-trust immunity and the authorship of legislation to allow those suffering economic loss to seek compensation from MLB due to the league’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. He also is cosponsor of a measure that would require life-saving measures for infants surviving abortions.
Carter is a graduate of Young Harris College and received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Georgia. He is married and has three sons, three daughters-in-law and five grandchildren.
He is among the wealthiest members of Congress with a net worth of $14 million.