The two men vying to be the voice of Coastal Georgia in the U.S. House after the November elections agree the affordability of higher education begs for thoughtful examination.
But their opinions are like night and day after that, particularly on the question of student loan forgiveness.
In accordance with a plan announced by President Joe Biden, the government will provide up to $20,000 in debt relief to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the Department of Education and up to $10,000 in debt relief to non-Pell Grant recipients. Only borrowers with an individual income under $125,000 — $250,000 for married couples — are eligible for relief.
Other parts of the plan include eventually cutting monthly student loan payments by half.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the Republican incumbent, considers it a bad investment. Wade Herring, the Savannah Democrat trying to unseat the five-term House member, appreciates the president’s action.
To Carter, it is an unnecessary burden on working Americans.
“Woke universities don’t need $300 billion in taxpayer dollars, especially when they continue to raise tuition even as the value of a four-year degree declines,” Carter said. “Workers are being crushed by inflation, and instead of helping the lowest 10% of income earners, Biden is throwing taxpayer dollars at the highest 10%.
“This is one of the worst dollar-for-dollar investments we could possibly make in our country.”
When Washington Democrats say “free,” they mean “taxpayer-funded,” Carter said.
“There is no such thing as a free lunch,” Carter said. “We need to address the root causes of the rising cost of tuition, not subsidize the wealthy’s education on middle America’s dime.”
Herring sees if differently.
“On student debt, Carter’s playing politics as usual, making accusations without offering solutions,” Herring said. “Carter does not want to help working families. The student-debt forgiveness plan is a reasonable, common-sense start to help end a financial crisis that locks people into poverty.”
According to a study by the U.S. Department of Education, the typical undergraduate student is $25,000 in debt by the time a diploma is earned due to the skyrocketing cost of education. The national student loan debt totals $1.6 trillion today.
“The Department of Education estimates that almost 90% of the relief will go to those earning less than $75,000 a year, and about 43 million borrowers will benefit,” Herring said.
“After World War II, the United States funded higher education through a series of measures that increased college attendance. What followed was the robust economy of the 1950s and 1960s. Government investment in education benefits all Americans.”
The Department of Education says the total cost of both four-year public and four-year private college has nearly tripled since 1980, even after accounting for inflation, but federal support has not kept up. Pell grants once covered 80% of the cost. Today, they cover only about a third.
“More work remains to be done on making post-secondary education and trade schools more affordable, but the debt-reduction plan is a good start,” Herring said.