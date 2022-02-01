U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, is dismayed over waning respect for first responders and is asking his district to join him in showing appreciation for the services they provide.
Do it with a valentine, he says. But do it by Feb. 9, the deadline for getting them to his district office in Savannah.
Staff will take them from there by delivering the valentines to first responders throughout the 17 counties Carter represents, including Glynn and surrounding counties.
“Our first responders – EMTs, police, firefighters – are truly our heroes,” Carter said. “They do more on one shift than most people do in a lifetime.
“We want them to know how much we appreciate them. After all, when you call them, they are there.”
Dubbing the valentine campaign First of the First, Carter said it is especially important for citizens to show their support today with movements like defunding police striving for traction nationwide.
“There is such a lack of respect for our first responders,” he said. “We want to change that.”
Carter said a deputy with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office gave him an earful while walking in the MLK parade in January in Brunswick.
“He was telling me there is no respect for them anymore, and that’s not right,” Carter said. “It’s sad to hear that.”
So that all valentines arrive in one location, Carter’s staff is asking that they be mailed to: First of the First, Care of Congressman Buddy Carter, 6602 Abercorn St. Suite 105B, Savannah, GA 31405.
“Our staff is going to take it to them,” Carter said. “We’re going to make sure we get them all throughout the district by (Feb.) 14.”