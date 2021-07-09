Rep. Carter appointed to technology task force

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California recently appointed Georgia’s 1st District congressman to a task force that will probe the influence exerted by the nation’s largest technology companies.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter will join other Republicans on the Big Tech, Censorship and Data Taskforce, the goal of which will be to propose policies to address political bias and anti-competitive practices as well as strengthen privacy protections for consumers.

“Big Tech has become little more than a tool for Washington Democrats to advance their woke, socialist agenda,” Carter said. “From silencing conservatives to promoting Democrat narratives surrounding public policy debates, the notion of impartiality at these platforms is out the window.

“We must do more to hold these companies accountable, promote free speech, protect consumers, and foster competition to unleash innovation.”

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+4
Tornado strikes St. Marys and Kings Bay

Tornado strikes St. Marys and Kings Bay

ST. MARYS — A tornado struck downtown St. Marys Wednesday, damaging more than two dozen homes before its path took it across Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, where it caused extensive damage to an RV park and other structures.

+9
Elsa brings heavy rain, flooding to the Isles

Elsa brings heavy rain, flooding to the Isles

Tropical Storm Elsa suddenly veered right Wednesday evening, bringing it closer to the Golden Isles and delivering a deluge that flooded downtown Brunswick and elsewhere while spawning a powerful tornado in Camden County, forecasters said.