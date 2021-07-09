Rep. Carter appointed to technology task force
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California recently appointed Georgia’s 1st District congressman to a task force that will probe the influence exerted by the nation’s largest technology companies.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter will join other Republicans on the Big Tech, Censorship and Data Taskforce, the goal of which will be to propose policies to address political bias and anti-competitive practices as well as strengthen privacy protections for consumers.
“Big Tech has become little more than a tool for Washington Democrats to advance their woke, socialist agenda,” Carter said. “From silencing conservatives to promoting Democrat narratives surrounding public policy debates, the notion of impartiality at these platforms is out the window.
“We must do more to hold these companies accountable, promote free speech, protect consumers, and foster competition to unleash innovation.”
— The Brunswick News