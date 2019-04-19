As Washington, D.C., buzzed with talk of the Mueller report on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, stood in front of a group of students at Brunswick High School.
Carter spent about an hour Thursday morning meeting with the freshman government classes at Brunswick High, answering their questions and explaining his priorities for the district he represents.
Talk of the Mueller report, though, was inevitable.
“Let’s talk about what we’re doing in Washington today,” Carter said. “Anybody know what’s coming out today?”
Carter met with the students while U.S. Attorney General William Barr took to the podium to address reporter’s questions about his redacted version of the report, which covered a two-year investigation into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.
“We’ll see what happens with that report when it comes out in just a few minutes,” Carter said. “The whole world is going to be watching today. This is big. Today’s a big day in Washington, D.C., primarily because of this.”
But more is going on in the nation’s Capitol, he said.
The students asked Carter what he feels are the most pressing issues on his agenda today, and he said environmental protections and health care improvements are at the top of his list.
“I have been selected and appointed to a committee, a select committee on climate change,” he told the students. “I’m very proud and very happy to be on that committee. We’re dealing with climate change right now.”
Carter was recently asked to serve on the new U.S. House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. Climate change is a major concern for Coastal Georgia, he said, as storms have worsened and become more frequent, threatening local infrastructures.
“I believe that we have to protect our environment,” Carter said. “It’s very important. I grew up on the coast. This is my home. This is where I’ve lived all my life.”
He also has prioritized health care. Carter said he’s working now to make prescriptions more affordable.
“That’s something I’m focusing on right now, is making sure that we can keep the price of medication affordable for people,” he said.
Timothy Hatcher, a teacher at Brunswick High who invited Carter to speak with the students, said he wanted the class to put a face with the legislative processes they’ve learned about.
“I brag about him, because he really works hard for our district,” Hatcher said.
The students asked Carter tough and engaging questions. One student asked Carter if he’d be willing to make a decision for the district that went against his personal beliefs.
Of course, Carter said.
“That voting card that I have, it has my picture on it,” Carter said. “But it belongs to the people in the first district.”