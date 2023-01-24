Gov. Brian Kemp is concerned about the lack of affordable workforce housing in the state.
The problem is an immediate risk to Georgia’s economic development potential, and he called on state leaders to determine the obstacles to new development and investment by restrictive housing legislation and regulation, particularly at the local level.
“Gov. Kemp framed the issue perfectly,” said David Howard, chief executive officer of the National Rental Home Council. “Housing is a key driver of economic development. A robust supply of housing, especially affordably-priced housing in proximity to employment centers is an essential component of any successful economic and workforce development program.”
According to a study, there are fewer affordable rental homes in Georgia now than in 2016.
One way the single-family rental home industry is responding to the demand is by building homes specifically for rent.
Currently there are nearly 6,000 units for rental housing planned or under construction in Georgia. Unfortunately, there are many local regulations that make it difficult for rental homes to be built.
Kemp is calling for politics and legislative initiatives designed to reduce local ordinances that make it difficult to build rental housing.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal, a local builder, said one problem is the stigma some people attach to affordable housing. Some opponents confuse affordable housing with government subsidized housing, despite efforts to explain that affordable housing is not the same.
Neal said opponents don’t want facts to confuse their belief affordable rental housing is government subsidized.
One challenge is there is no definition for affordable rental housing, which likely varies depending on the area of the state. Rental homes in metro Atlanta, for example, are more expensive than in rural Glynn County.
“What is the threshold for us in this section of the state?” Neal asked.
Another issue making it challenging to build affordable homes is the spiraling cost of building materials.
“The government isn’t going to subsidize the cost of building materials,” Neal said.
That leaves the alternative of building smaller homes with hopes of filling the void.
“Higher density and smaller units are where we are probably going,” he said. “There are several builders who are going to try smaller homes.”
For those who are saving to buy a home, Neal said that’s still the best alternative.
“You can own a home cheaper than you can rent one,” he said.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said developers want to build affordable homes, but it takes density for them to make a profit.
There is a need for homes for teachers, nurses and public safety workers in Glynn County. The big selling point in the Golden Isles is the quality of life, which Saffins said is the best in Georgia.
“We have a serious workforce crisis in our community,” he said. “We just need to figure out a place to live they can afford.”