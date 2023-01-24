Gov. Brian Kemp is concerned about the lack of affordable workforce housing in the state.

The problem is an immediate risk to Georgia’s economic development potential, and he called on state leaders to determine the obstacles to new development and investment by restrictive housing legislation and regulation, particularly at the local level.

