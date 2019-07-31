Believe it or not, Brunswick is rural — under the metrics used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office. That means local businesses can qualify for grants and loans through the agency’s Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).
Lance Young, a renewable energy coordinator for the USDA in this part of Georgia, described the program Tuesday at one of the Georgia Coastal Management Program’s Brownbag Presentations.
Young pointed out that between 2009 and 2017, 58 percent of program funds went to energy efficiency projects, but 41 percent went to renewable energy systems.
“And by the way, that section is where solar falls into…,” Young said. “What I’m seeing now is because of the pickup in solar business here in South Georgia, I’m seeing more parity between these two. What I mean by that, in the last couple years, we’re picking up more solar applications than we are the energy efficiency category.”
During that same nine-year period, they funded 1,499 grants totaling more than $55.27 million. Of those, 987 were for solar power projects, which is 65.8 percent of the entire effort. There were also 51 guaranteed loans for more than $160.1 million.
“The purpose of our REAP program is to provide grants and guaranteed loan funding for renewable energy system installations and energy- efficient improvements for agricultural producers and rural small businesses,” Young said.
He emphasized the program does not extend to personal residences.
To qualify, you either have to be an agricultural producer or a rural small business. To be an ag producer, the business must have more than 51 percent of its annual income over three years from crops, livestock, aquaculture, forestry, nurseries or dairies. There’s no location requirement.
Small businesses have to be in a rural, non-metro area with a population less than 50,000.
If you wonder whether your address qualifies, you can follow the link at https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-energy-america-program-renewable-energy-systems-energy-efficiency/ga. But if it’s any indication what other businesses may discover, The News’ Altama Avenue address is in a eligible area.
REAP grants run from, for a system, $2,500-$500,000, and for energy efficiency work, $1,500-$250,000. The money is meant to handle 25 percent of the eligible project cost, so businesses have to prove they have the money to cover the other three-quarters, or documentation from a bank that the bank will cover the other 75 percent of the cost.
Suzanne Walker of Coastal Solar, a Hinesville-based renewable energy firm, was on hand for the presentation and had testimonials on hand from business owners who describe watching their energy bills drop by 40-50 percent with the addition of a rooftop solar array.
Renewable energy projects funded with this program don’t have to be solar, though — that’s just the most common choice. Other projects can go in the direction of using geothermal, biomass, ocean, wind or, for under 30 megawatts, hydropower.
Those who wish to go the loan route can secure up to 75 percent of the project’s cost with a USDA loan if eligible.
For more details on these programs, of which there are many, head online to https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-energy-america-program- renewable-energy-systems- energy-efficiency/ga.