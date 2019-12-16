There was a mistake in last week’s column, the one about the driftwood Christmas/memorial tree on East Beach.
And I’ve never been so happy about getting something wrong.
In that column, I said there was a memorial on the ragged tree to Janie Wellman, who died at 47 on Jan. 5, 2017. I did several searches for Jane and Janie Wellman and never found anything. I found instead a Jamie Wellman, a high school principal in Fort Worth who had died unexpectedly.
I quickly scanned the obituary and the story about Jamie Wellman’s death but didn’t notice the obvious similarities. On a cold, eye-watering morning when I forgot my glasses, I misread the M in Jamie mistaking it for an N. Also, I took notes on a lot of items hanging from the old tree and wrote the column with a few words or a few sentences about each.
A few days later, Dr. Amber Wellman, a chiropractor who lives on St. Simons, sent me a gracious email.
“Jamie Wellman is my brother,’’ and he died of a heart attack, she said.
I searched again, this time for Jamie Wellman. I saw a picture of a man smiling at a desk and some heartfelt comments about how much he would be missed as principal at Western Hills High School. He first went to work in the Fort Worth school system since 2000 as a special education teacher at another school. He had a BA in Safety and Health Education from West Virginia State Education from Texas Christian University. Some of the people I most admire are TCU grads. Bob Schieffer and Dan Jenkins are at the top of my list.
District Superintendent Kent Schribner said this; “Jamie Wellman was respected by students, families and colleagues. He will be mourned as a great and caring leader who developed deep, personal relationships with everyone in the Western Hills High School family. He was always eager and proud to share the achievements of students and staff.”
He had also formed other good relationships while coaching basketball, volleyball and golf.
You can’t say all that was good about him in an obituary or in the memorial service attended by 2,000. Amber Wellman said she can still hear his laugh. We’ve all heard people say of the departed, “He would give you the shirt off his back.” Amber said her brother once took the shoes off his feet and gave them to a teammate who needed them.
Amber said she placed a picture of him, his wife Stepanie and their now 12-year-old son Payne on the tree because he loved visiting her and her husband, Tim Carlson, on St. Simons and spoke of retiring here.
“After he passed,’’ she wrote, “I decided to add him to the tree because he loved [the island] so much. It was a way I could feel close to him even though I know his home is now with our Savior.”
She had taken a walk on the beach every Sunday “to check on him” until Hurricane Irma came along and triggered the evacuation.
When she and Tim came back home, she walked the beach again to check on the tree expecting it to have been washed away. She found it standing on the ravaged beach scoured clean of all but one of the trinkets and mementos.
“One picture was still hanging on … Jamie,’’ she wrote. “He was there waiting for me to return. He hung on through a brutal storm...”
She said she was sorry she hadn’t visited as often and that the memorial had fallen in disrepair. But it really hasn’t. Besides, what is important is her assurance that he is in a place where there are no storms and that his memory holds firm in the hearts of thousands who knew and loved him.
And now for something not as heart-warming.
So what can we do to congratulate the Sons of Confederate Veterans? Some individuals affiliated with the SAV sued Alpharetta because they weren’t allowed to carry the Confederate battle emblem in the city’s Old Soldiers Day Parade in observance of Veterans Day.
Rather than fight, the City Council voted to stop funding the event, which cost it $20,000 this year.
“Sadly, a wonderful event that brings the people of Alpharetta together to celebrate United States veterans has become a platform for outside groups to champion their own personal agendas,’’ Mayor Jim Gilvin said.
A federal judge had agreed that the city, which didn’t want the “divisive” flag in the parade, and ruled the flag couldn’t be flown until a full hearing on the suit, according to AJC.com. But the Roswell Mills Camp 1547 of the SAV said they wouldn’t march without it because no one would know who they were.
Tim Pilgrim said the Roswell Mills Camp couldn’t live with this violation of their First Amendment rights and would fight to get the flag into the 2020 parade.
“If you’re offended by the battle flag or anything about the Confederacy, you need a history lesson,’’ Pilgrim said, according to AJC.com.
And with that stance, he ignores history.
Although I’m a veteran of the U.S. Army with a Combat Infantryman’s Badge, I’ve yet to march in a Veteran’s Day parade. I’ve always been on the sideline with a notebook and camera.
The only veterans I’ve ever seen in a Veterans Day parade had served in the armed forces of the U.S. My reading of history tells me Gen. Robert E. Lee served in the U.S. Army. When Virginia seceded, he declined an offer to lead the Army of the Potomac, resigned his commission and joined the Confederate Army.
Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Bedford Forrest and others were military geniuses, but they fought against the U.S. and have no place in a celebration of U.S. veterans.
I also wonder this: How many of those who so zealously defend the Confederate battle flag ever fought to defend the U.S. flag?