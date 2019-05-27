Today is Memorial Day, when we honor those who gave their lives in the defense of our country.
If you want to thank veterans for their service, that’s fine, but it’s not Veterans Day. That comes on Nov. 11 every year, the date the armistice was signed ending World World I.
If you visit the war memorials on your town squares, you’ll probably notice they’ve gotten smaller since World War II. We’ve become very efficient at destroying structures and people so fewer of those in military arms are in combat. Those who are have body armor and all sorts of technology that gives them an edge on the enemy.
But they’re still out there, catching two hours of fitful sleep on rocky ground, trying to see into jet black dark when a trig snaps, sometimes soaked from monsoon rains or their own sweat.
Even after enduring all that misery, some return home in flag-draped coffins.
Those are the people we honor. Those and the ones who died aboard ships struck by Japanese torpedo planes at Pearl Harbor, who died on the beaches of Normandy and Iwo Jima, whose planes went down over France, the English Channel, North Korea and Iraq, who got cut down in South Vietnamese jungles or rice paddies or who died in the barbed wire charging a trenches.
I could go on.
Our country has always risen to whatever the occasion and people have died. Some bravely enlisted while others, like this columnist, were drafted. Most of us became soldiers, airmen, Marines or seaman and gave our best. I spent my time overseas as a sergeant with Co. A, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 196th Light Infantry Brigade of the 23rd Division. With all that, it’s a wonder my mail ever caught up with me, but sometimes I got it on the resupply chopper.
Regardless of the battle, American are usually the best fighters in the field, often prevailing in the face of overwhelming odds.
The chances are dimming, however, of America continuing its tradition of superior fighting forces.
The Pentagon said that 71 percent of those of military service age, from 17 through 24, are ineligible. That means 24 million of an estimated 34 million would not qualify. The Pentagon says only 1 percent of those are inclined to even have a conversation about enlisting.
They are disqualified for service because they are obese, have no high school diploma or GED, have tattoos or ear gauges or felony records.
It didn’t say anything about a face full of metal from piercings, but speaking from experience you don’t want to reflect sunlight in a combat zone.
For those who don’t know, ear gauges are those big rings people put in their ear lobes. They start out small and keep getting larger until you can mount a window air conditioner. I think the Pentagon is being short-sighted on this one. I figure ear gauges would be great places to hang a couple of grenades.
I think I have a phobia about them. When I go into a restaurant and my wait person shows up with ear gauges, a lot of piercings and dreadlocks, I lose my appetite. Just give me the house salad with no dressing, and I’ll drink water.
When I was drafted, we had a few people who might have been a little overweight but they trimmed down pretty quickly. Mostly we had skinny boys who put on weight on Army chow and exercise.
So how will we fight our wars? We already have unmanned drones meting out death and destruction that formerly came from fighter jets and assault helicopters. Instead of a pilot fin a cockpit, someone at a desk in an air-conditioned room presses a key.
Their target usually has no escape key.
There is research underway to use lethal autonomous weapons guided by artificial intelligence, but many researchers want no part of it.
Recently, some Google employees objected loudly when they heard the research they were doing could be used in autonomous weapons.
Anthony Aquirre, a physics teacher at the University of California-Santa Cruz, explained why.
“We would really like to ensure that the overall impact of the technology is positive and not leading to a terrible arms race, or a dystopian future with robots flying around killing everybody,” Aquirre told CNN.
In addition to drones, there would be armed wheel and track vehicles picking out and engaging targets. That’s how they worded things when I studied infantry tactics. “Effectively engage the target,’’ they said. In other words, shoot and kill the other guy. We all knew what they meant.
Some call them “slaughterbots’’ and they would take the place of or supplement U.S. combat troops and save American lives. I have no problem with that. The fewer names on the marble and granite memorials, the better.
The Bible says there will always be war and rumor of war, but we know there will also be those who let others do the fighting and dying while they protest on safe streets.
George Orwell is credited with this phrase: “One can only abjure violence because others are prepared to endure violence on their behalf.”
Sometimes, those who endure violence for us don’t survive it. We remember them today and then sleep soundly as someone else stands watch.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.