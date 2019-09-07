As Hurricane Dorian brought Category 5 force winds and rains, residents of West End, a town on the Grand Bahama island, escaped the tremendous flooding by staying together on the top floor of the Blue Marlin Cove Resort.
The waters flooded the hotel’s second floor, and the group of residents waited out the hurricane while it bore down on the island for several days at the height of its power.
When the residents came back down, their homes were wrecked and lives forever altered.
“All their homes have been completely destroyed,” said Abby Drury, a Glynn County resident who stayed in contact with some of the residents during and after the hurricane. “… They had lost all power, and food. They’ve lost just about everything.”
Drury has come to know this community well through annual summer trips to the resort. When Dorian passed the Golden Isles, leaving hardly any damage in its wake, Drury and her husband Clark, the owner and operator of the Chick-fil-A on St. Simons, wasted little time turning their attention to helping their friends in the Bahamas.
Like many local residents, Drury felt a desire to turn her personal relief that the storm spared this area home into broader action, by helping those who did not escape Dorian.
Abby and Clark Drury have organized a relief effort to gather supplies that will be donated to the community at West End. Drop-off locations are located at the St. Simons and Brunswick Chick-fil-A locations, as well as some participating Jacksonville locations.
Needed items include canned goods, paper products, trash bags, flashlights and batteries, feminine items and toiletries, diapers and wet wipes, generators, blow-up mattresses, bedding and pillows, bug spray and water.
The owner of the Blue Marlin Cove Resort lives in south Florida and has orchestrated the larger effort to get donated supplies to the island.
He plans to fly a Blackhawk helicopter, which can handle 6,000 pound flight loads, and transport the donations to the island.
Donations will be accepted locally through this Friday, Sept. 13.
Clark Drury then plans to drive all donations down to Stuart Jet Center where the helicopter will leave for the Bahamas.
Abby Drury encouraged Golden Isles resident to give from their hearts.
“We have so much, and others have so little,” she said. “Their entire life has been ripped away from them. It’s so important for us to remember those that are living through this devastation.”
Those wishing to support this effort by giving money to fund the fuel for the jet can call the Stuart Jet Center at 1-772-288-6700.