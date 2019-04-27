The wall of names served as a testament to the event’s purpose.
Two signs filled with the names in honor of and in memory of people diagnosed with cancer stood at the head of the track outside the Golden Isles Church of God, where a large crowd gathered Friday for the 25th annual Relay for Life in Brunswick.
Tents were set up around the track for the event’s sponsors and fundraising teams. Luminary bags circled the track in memory of those lost.
Cancer survivors kicked off the event with the Survivor and Caregiver Lap, and others cheered them on as the group walked the first lap of this year’s Relay for Life.
“It’s my fifth year, and I feel great doing it,” said Roger Tinkham, a cancer survivor, as he walked around the track before the event began.
This is the second year the local Relay for Life has been hosted at the Golden Isles Church of God, but it is the 25th year the event has been celebrated in Glynn County.
Months in advance, teams raised money to support the American Cancer Society. Those teams came out Friday to celebrate the fundraising efforts and to honor the cancer survivors and those who have died from the disease.
A team of employees from Rich Products, a local company that also served as a Relay for Life gold sponsor this year, raised a total of $14,000.
They also served food at the event Friday night, and the proceeds from sales went to the Relay for Life fundraiser.
“We ran a whole campaign for the last three or four months at our office,” said Tony Beer, who led the team at Rich’s. “We did a bunch of different things, from candygram sales, luminary sales, a Masters pool. We did the Pup Crawl … All proceeds are going to Relay.”
Cancer affects nearly all families in some way, and Beer said his company constantly seeks ways to help this community.
“It touches everyone,” Beer said. “It’s easy to relate to. We like to give back.”
The Relay for Life event annually brings the community together to celebrate and to support the search for a cure.
“We appreciate all of our survivors coming out, and we think you all for lining the track and cheering them on,” said Peggy Tuten, co-chair of the event, before the Survivor and Caregiver Lap. “this is a journey for all of us.”