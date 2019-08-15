Glynn County’s Recreation and Parks Department is bringing back a popular sport for another season: adult kickball.
“Basically this is our fall season, and during our fall season we have leagues that take place in the mainland, at Howard Coffin Park, or they can also sign up with the league on St. Simons Island,” said Recreation Program Manager T.J. Andrews. “At the end of the season, they come together to have a playoff. They play a little tournament.”
The St. Simons Island league plays in Mallery Park, while the playoffs will take place on the mainland in Howard Coffin Park.
Registration for kickball costs $20 and is open until Aug. 31. The fall season will last roughly five weeks from October to November. Andrews said the teams played two games week last season for a total of 10. This time around, he’s shooting for eight to 10 games total.
The department understands people are busy, Andrews said, so the leagues’ schedules will be as unobtrusive as possible.
“We don’t interfere with folks’ weekend, and we give them plenty of time to get off work before we start games. No earlier than 6:30 in the evening,” Andrews said. “... With Thanksgiving in November, we’ll try to finish up before then so it doesn’t interfere with anyone’s holiday season.”
Anyone interested can sign up with a team or on their own, he said. If a player doesn’t pick a team during registration, they’re considered a free agent and will be assigned to teams to even out the rosters, Andrews said.
A minimum team size of 15 is listed on the registration forms, but it’s not an ironclad rule.
“That’s not a hard number. If they have a few less, we don’t tell them ‘no,’” Andrews said.
The program was quite successful last year, he said.
On the mainland, 117 people signed up in seven teams. The St. Simons Island league had 83 players and four teams.
“We definitely want to encourage anyone who wants to play to put a team together, or just to sign up and be put on a team, as soon as possible,” Andrews said.
For more information on the mainland league, call 912-279-3810. St. Simons Island players should call 912-279-2836.