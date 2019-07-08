Glynn County’s Recreation and Parks Department is looking for anyone who wants to get into sports when the weather gets a little cooler this fall.
Registration for soccer, football and cheerleading is open through this month, July 1-31, said Tiffany Brain, program manager.
The county’s soccer program is split up into two age groups, 3-4 and 5-17. Fees to register are $20 and $48, respectively. Jerseys and shinguards are provided, but players are more than welcome to bring their own shinguards, Brain said.
Football also breaks out into two age groups. Children 5-6 play flag football while 7-12 can participate in tackle football. Fees are $36 and $66, respectively.
The fees for football are higher, Brain noted, because the equipment provided is more expensive.
“The reason is, when they sign up for tackle football they get weighed and they get their tackle shirt and pants," Brain said. "They have to give it back to us at the end of the season, but they use it for free all year."
Children weighing over 150 pounds won’t be able to run the ball, she said. They can ask to be weighed again between games to have the restriction removed, however. It’s a state-level regulation that the county has no control over, she added.
Children between the ages of 5 and 12 can participate in football cheerleading for a registration fee of $24. Pompoms and team shirts are provided, Brain said.
Evaluations by age group begin the second week of August. Everyone gets to be on a team, she said, but the coaches get to pick the players during evaluations.
Practice starts the last week of August, with the first game taking place the last week of September.
All games will be played at North Glynn Recreation Complex, with the exception of soccer games for younger players. St. Simons Island has its own league for children ages 3-4 and 5-9.
“Join us, we’re fun," Brain said. "We play all of our games during the week, not on Fridays or weekends."
The department tries to schedule its games and practices so as not to conflict with any school sports in general, she added.
Children can be registered by calling 912-554-7780. For tackle football, anyone wanting to participate must visit the recreation department’s offices in either Mallery Park on St. Simons Island or the old Ballard School on Old Jesup Road.