Registration available now for 2020-21 school year
Glynn County Schools has opened registration for the 2020-2021 school year, which will begin Aug. 11. Parents and guardians who have a child that will attend public school in Glynn County for the first time next school year are encouraged to register their child now.
Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, parents/guardians will need to schedule an appointment for a registration session by visiting https://calendly.com/glynn-county-central-registration/session. Attendance is limited to only parents/guardians, and registration packets must be completed prior to the scheduled session.
Students who are currently enrolled do not need to register. Only those that will attend school in Glynn County for the first time or those that have not attended a Glynn County public school in the past year must register.
Documents that will be requested at registration include the child’s certified birth certificate and Social Security card, current proof of immunization (DHR Form 3231), a certificate of vision/hearing/dental/nutrition screening (DHR Form 3300 current within the year that the child enters school), custody documentation (if necessary), current proof of residency and parent/guardian identification.
Following registration, parents/guardians will receive documents that they must take to the school for which their home address is zoned to complete the enrollment process.
For more information, please call the Central Registration Office at 912-280-4010.