Registration available for 2021-22 school year
Parents and guardians who have a child who will attend public school in Glynn County for the first time next school year are encouraged to register their child now for school in August. The 2021-2022 school year will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Due to coronavirus-related restrictions, parents/guardians will need to schedule an appointment for a registration session by visiting calendly.com/glynn-county-central-registration/session. Attendance is limited to only parents/guardians (to allow office staff ample opportunities to sanitize work areas after each session), and registration packets must be completed prior to the scheduled session.
Students who are currently enrolled do not need to register. Only those who will attend school in Glynn County for the first time or those who have not attended a Glynn County public school in the past year must register.
Documents that will be requested at registration include the child’s certified birth certificate and Social Security card (disclosure of the child’s Social Security Number is voluntary), current proof of immunization (DHR Form 3231), a certificate of vision/hearing/dental/nutrition screening (DHR Form 3300 current within the year that the child enters school), custody documentation (if necessary), current proof of residency and parent/guardian identification (any photo identification presented as documentation does not have to be government issued).
Following registration, parents/guardians will receive documents that they must take to the school for which their home address is zoned to complete the enrollment process.
For more information about the registration process, please call the Central Registration Office at 912-280-4010.
— The Brunswick News