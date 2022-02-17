The Southeast Georgia Alliance Joint Development Authority approved seven goals they plan to accomplish this year at a meeting Wednesday.
Those goals include:
• Joint marketing efforts including hiring site selection consultants to help determine target markets, tighten marketing efforts and messaging. The marketing plan also includes working with the Georgia Ports Authority to maximize opportunities for growth at the Port of Brunswick.
• A regional workforce analysis will help maintain accurate labor force draw data through surveys conducted with local businesses.
• A revolving loan fund will be used to enhance economic development and job creation for the six-county region.
• A site development and assistance fund has been established to help at least one member county having a state-designated Ready for Accelerated Development site, improved marketing capabilities and encourage the construction of buildings.
• Help closing deals will be aided by a deal closing fund for projects of regional significance.
• Marketing materials and the authority’s website will help communicate the opportunities for businesses to locate in the region.
• And the authority will continue to advocate for economic and diversity improvements in the region.
A new map highlighting the features of the region is being developed. The existing map was described as “weak” by consultants, said James Coughlin, the authority’s chairman.
The new map will show major transportation arteries, airports, and most important, travel times from location to location, and the location of all the industrial parks in the region. Individual county maps will also be designed.
“We’re trying to show a consistent map that shows we are a region,” Coughlin said.
While funding to design a new lab at Coastal Pines Technical College is the No. 1 priority by business leaders headed to Atlanta on Monday for the annual meetings with state lawmakers, it’s currently not included in the governor’s budget for consideration, said Pete Snell, vice president of economic development at the college.
Enrollment at Coastal Pines is still below pre-COVID numbers from two years ago, but the decline isn’t a low as expected. Low unemployment rates have an effect on enrollment, he said.
The college’s Camden campus will be adding a new machine tooling lab that will open in the fall of 2023.
Coughlin also said construction of the Power Plug plant at the industrial park in Kingsland is proceeding on schedule, and the site of the old St. Marys Airport is being repurposed into a commerce park.