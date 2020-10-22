The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for development authority officials to market the region, but not impossible.
Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority members discussed plans during Wednesday’s meeting to conduct a virtual project manager presentation in ways that won’t put participants asleep. Project managers are the ones who make recommendations for new businesses to open or for existing ones to expand or relocate.
Board members said they didn’t want an online meeting where the participants simply watched presentation after presentation. Instead, they discussed ways to engage the participants during the online meetings including polls, contests, games and other activities.
In other business:
• A planning workshop scheduled in December has been postponed indefinitely until board members have a better idea of how the pandemic will impact the region.
• An official from the World Trade Center in Savannah said an upcoming online program called Website Globetrotter has been created to help businesses design website that are more user friendly to the international business community.
• An official from Charlton County said an effort by Twin Pines Minerals to mine a tract near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge is “moving forward.” If the permit to mine in the south end of the county is approved by the Army Corps of Engineers next year, mining could begin by late 2021 or early 2022.