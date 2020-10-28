Public colleges and universities in Georgia reopened for in-person learning this fall at a time when many learning institutions across the country remained hesitant to make that move because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made in part because of the need to reenergize the important economic role public higher education plays for the state, said Don Waters, a member of the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, during a presentation Tuesday to the St. Simons Island Rotary Club.
Waters represents the First District on the board, which oversees the public colleges and universities that orbit the University System of Georgia and has oversight of the Georgia Archives and the Georgia Public Library Service.
“Now, with spring semester starting in January, we expect to accelerate the momentum and to have still more in-class instruction,” Waters said.
It is a sensitive subject to many, including faculty, and the board took a lot of heat for reopening the institutions, he said.
“We were able to persuade them, via our presidents and our provost, that the best thing to do on balance was to reopen our university system,” Waters said. “So here we are. That’s what we did and that’s why we did it.”
The university system refunded families tens of millions of dollars when classes went virtual in the spring at the outset of the pandemic.
Georgia’s public universities and colleges are key players in the state’s economic development and success, Waters said. The board maintains a strong focus on ensuring that its higher education institutions are contributing to the state’s prosperity.
“The economic impact to Georgia of the board of regents is $18.5 billion,” Waters said. “And Coastal Georgia, our college here with 3,500 students, the economic impact on Glynn County and the surrounding areas is $105 million. So it’s quite a sizable impact.”
The board’s top priority is the success of its students.
“It’s important to us that students are enrolled with a vision, with a strategy to get out in four years,” Waters said. “We measure these things very carefully.”
Students, both traditional and non-traditional, are expected to graduate on time with as little debt as possible and to find work immediately, he said.
“That’s what we want,” Waters said. “This notion that, oh, send a kid off to school and outsource the maturation process of your sons and daughters is not what we’re about. We want them in, we want them counseled, we want them focused.”
A focus on career readiness permeates the system, which supports the ability of colleges to engage in economic development in the state, Waters said.
When asked about the construction of the proposed Performing Arts Center planned on CCGA’s campus in partnership with the Glynn County Board of Education and $20 million of its ESPLOST funding, he answered with a degree of uncertainty.
The question that remains is how to handle operation costs of the center, which could potentially fall into a deficit, he said.
CCGA President Michelle Johnston, who attended the Rotary Club meeting with Waters, chimed in to say the premise of the project was for the $20 million to go toward construction, leaving the college responsible for operational costs.
Some logistics are still being worked out, including the determination of what sort of private funding support will be available, she said.
“We’re meeting on a monthly basis with the school district,” Johnston said. “And we’re continuing to discuss how that looks.”
A potential operations budget deficit remains a concern, Waters said.
“The University System of Georgia cannot be responsible for paying that deficit at one of its institutions for a local project,” he said. “That wouldn’t be fair to the University of Georgia or Georgia Southern or anybody else.”