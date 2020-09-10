College of Coastal Georgia announced that its first executive-in-residence, Reg Murphy, will step down from the role.
Murphy, a businessman, author and civic leader, has served as the Brown Family Executive-in-Residence at the college’s School of Business and Public Management since 2012. He will be named Executive-in-Residence Emeritus.
As executive-in-residence, Murphy moderated the Coastal Conversations on Leadership series, where he discussed leadership and management with local leaders, shared his career experience and insights with students, talked with faculty about their work and research and opened his door to anyone who wanted to stop by and visit.
“I appreciate all that he has done for us and the college,” said Skip Mounts, dean of the School of Business and Public Management. “He has blessed us with his time, his kindness and his knowledge.”
In 2009, Murphy chaired the Athletic Futures Committee, which created the vision and strategy for athletics when the college became a four-year institution. He is a founding member of the Friends of Mariners, now known as the Mariners Club.
CCGA’s Murphy-Kuchar Putting Green was named in honor of Murphy, an avid golfer, and St. Simons Island PGA Tour pro Matt Kuchar, another benefactor of the college’s sports program.
Murphy is also a two-time College of Coastal Georgia Foundation Volunteer of the Year award winner for his work in 2011 and 2014.
On the Brunswick campus, the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies in the School of Business bears his name. The center, originally called the Coastal Georgia Center for Economic Development Analysis and Student Research, was created by Mounts and Don Mathews, professor of economics and director of the Reg Murphy Center, to formally share economic and public policy insight with the community.
The center was dedicated to Murphy in October 2015.
“To have a scholarly center bear your name is quite an honor for an old scribbler like me,” Murphy said. “It has been a great pleasure to be associated with these highly intelligent faculty members and great teachers. I think I learned as much from them as any regular student ever could have. Many young people come to the College of Coastal Georgia with big dreams but very little real-world experience in business and the professions. The center is a place for them to get insight and broaden their horizons.”
Murphy previously served as president and CEO of the National Geographic Society, president and publisher of the Baltimore Sun, publisher and editor of the San Francisco Examiner and editor of the Atlanta Constitution.
Because of his love for golf, Murphy joined the executive committee of the U.S. Golf Association in 1989, served as vice president of the USGA in 1992, chairman of the Championship Committee in 1993 and president in 1994. He co-chaired the World Amateur Golf Federation in 1994 and captained the U.S. team for the 1998 World Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chili.
Many faculty members at the college expressed their gratitude for the services Murphy gifted to the college.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with Reg, not just in the classroom, but on the Coastal Conversations on Leadership series in particular,” said Jim Fullerton, associate professor of management. “His interviews with three college presidents, our mayor and many business and community leaders were always highlights of learning and fun during the school year. Thank you, Reg, for lending us your expertise and deep perspective.”
Cynthia Atwood, a lecturer of criminal justice at the college, thanked him for sharing life experience and wisdom with her students.
“I have no doubt this is the information they will remember from their college classes,” she said. “How often do you get to hear from someone’s first-person perspective on being on the ground at the Berlin Wall when discussing immigration and border security? Or the feelings about victimization from both physical and financial crimes in criminal justice and security?”
Murphy’s career and service exemplified the best qualities a college could hope to demonstrate, Mathews said.
“Thank you for everything, especially for demonstrating with your life that the most important virtues for a scholar are intellectual honesty, integrity and humility,” he said. “That is why we named our little shop the Reg Murphy Center. It commits us to the highest standard in scholarship.”