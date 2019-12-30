Miss Pauline Glenn warned us. It was back around 1963, and she was my seventh grade science teacher at Starr Elementary.
There was to be some sort of celestial phenomenon around the year 2000. We wondered why she even told us. We wouldn’t be alive to see it because 2000 seemed hundreds of years away.
“Yes you will,” she said. “That’s just 37 years away.”
So here we are, a bunch of boomers, having sprinted past 2000 and still going strong. We are, however, dismissed by millennials who have taken up the watchword “OK, Boomer’’ with some appropriate eye-rolling whenever we say anything. Then they leave sticking us with the check.
Miss Glenn didn’t warn us about a lot of other things, but who would have thought we would ever get mired in the rice paddies and tangled in the jungles of Vietnam and six-year car loans. She didn’t warn us that our children would complain that the computer ate their homework.
When you drown, your life flashes before your eyes. How could we have imagined that if you drown your phone none of your life flashes before your eyes. Unless of course it’s all in the Cloud, whatever that is.
It’s not so much that I’m looking forward to the 2020s. I’m just glad the past decade is behind us.
What a decade. We had a lot of people going gender neutral, and some imposing it on their kids. We had to walk on eggshells when it came to gender specific pronouns. Mine is set forth on my birth certificate where it says male. I have not seen one reason to change it. I never thought I could, and I’m still firm in that conviction.
Before the twenty-teens, if you used vulgar, profane language on TV, the FCC would fine you and your sponsor would drop you. Now you get nominated for a Grammy.
Before the twenty-teens, we had a two-party political system. We still have two parties, but the term system implies some sense or order. We have none.
Trump used Twitter to offend most of humanity. Then again, the Clintons, Pelosi, Shumer and Schiff offend me without raising a thumb to Tweet.
Speaking of which, I made a slight faux pas at a family Christmas gathering. My nephew Matthew’s wife Lindsay said, “I love all reds.”
“Then you must be crazy about Bernie Sanders,’’ I said.
It turned out they were talking about wine.
During the past decade we saw the emergence of the service dog. Once, the only service dogs were leader dogs for the blind, but no more. Some are comfort animals there to calm the child or the veteran suffering from PTSD. It’s not just dogs. People insist they have service iguanas, snakes and ferrets. I have have known of only one cat to be of actual service, yet people take them places swearing they are service animals.
A few weeks ago, a woman was stuck by a scorpion on an Air Transat flight in Canada. The airline was embarrassed, but I wondered if someone’s comfort scorpion had gotten loose.
The past decade also saw a personal change. I think my head got bigger. A Stetson I bought in Oklahoma City a long time ago no longer fits, and I’ve noticed my hair no longer covers my entire scalp with any sufficiency. I’m certain I have the same amount of hair, so my head must have grown.
The gender reveal party became a huge deal in the twenty-teens. I have problem with this when people talk about “the reveal,’’ mainly because reveal is a verb. Technically, it’s a gender revelation party.
I think some reveals have gotten out of hand. Anytime you have a party that results in murder charges, something failed in the planning.
Locally, the past 10 years brought a dramatic increase in traffic-slowing golf carts on our roadways. Some people need them for mobility, but most just like driving golf carts — the cars stacked up behind them be damned.
They infuriate me and scare me in equal measure. I worry one with a kid at the wheel will dart out in front of me from a side road, and I won’t have time to stop.
The twenty-teens is when the Kardashians fully inflicted America. They learned the power of social media before Donald Trump and used it to showcase their weird over-moneyed lifestyles. I think the best decision I ever made was to not keep up with the Kardashians.
It was also the decade when family matriarch Kris Kardashian’s ex-husband made a transition. Bruce Jenner, an Olympic decathalon champion who appeared on a Wheaties box, underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2017. He is now Caitlyn Jenner, whom many believe to be the most famous transgender woman in the world. He ended any hope, however, of ever being a spokesperson for various manly products such as razors with 12 blades and industrial strength deodorant.,
Also, the twenty-teens was the decade of the Y as people used the consonant as a vowel in substituting for I’s in names. (See Caitlyn.)
In the past 10 years, we watched a lot of major newspapers fold, among them the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Boston Globe and the San Francisco Chronicle. Others will follow as people switch to getting their news off social media, which is like getting advice on marriages from the Kardashians.
On the other hand, vinyl recordings were dead, but now they’re making a comeback. So there is hope.
There was one thing that I loved about the twenty-teens. I almost said a couple of grandchildren showed up, but that description trivializes something wonderful. Actually, we were blessed beyond measure by Benjamin and Isabel.
With two grandchildren, Christmas of 2018 was my best Christmas ever until 2019 surpassed it. A 1-year-old granddaughter brings more to the party than a two-month old.
I hope all of you have a wonderful 2020 and beyond. Now, what did I do with my DVD of “2001: A Space Odyssey?”