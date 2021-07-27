Redistricting meeting at college draws crowd

A majority of people who spoke at a joint reapportionment and redistricting meeting Monday at College of Coastal Georgia made a simple request to the committee responsible for drawing new voting district lines.
They asked for transparency in the process of drawing the new lines.
State Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee, said the intent of the public meeting, one of 11 planned in the state, is to get public input.
“This is a very important process we go through,” he said. “The purpose of this is to hear from you.”
State Rep. Bonnie Rich, R-Suwanee, told the audience it’s uncertain when a special session will be held by the General Assembly to discuss redrawing district lines.
“We want to devote this time to learn what you have to say,” she said.
Though Georgia gained about one million new residents during the past decade, Rich said the state will continue to have only 14 Congressional districts.
During the public comment period, Nathan Russo of St. Simons Island asked committee members to keep voting districts as “homogeneous as possible.”
He said there is no reason for a voting district that stretches from Glynn to Long county. He and many others asked for the committee to hold public hearings after the new lines are drawn.
Many of those who spoke came from outside Glynn County.
Appling County Commissioner Mike Harris asked for “natural geographic” boundaries. He said half of the cities of Baxley and Hazelhurst are split into two districts.
“One side of the street is one district and the other side of the street another district,” he said. “Natural boundaries would allow for geographic representation. My district has what appears to be gerrymandered areas. We need to have our voices heard.”
Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson expressed disappointment in the committee’s decision not to hold a public meeting to discuss redistricting in Savannah.
“We feel we are not getting the opportunity to express what we are interested in,” she said. “Think about people, not district lines. It’s about the people.”
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson agreed with Jackson and asked for a meeting in Savannah.
“I’m inviting you to come,” he said. “
He called the meetings “merely lip service.”
“A transparent process is vital,” he said. “The committee should go public. Ten years from now, will the question be asked: ‘What were they thinking?’”
Mary Beckman of Camden County criticized state lawmakers for ignoring Southeast Georgia. She showed committee members a map of District 180 a decade ago when Camden County was one voting district with a portion of South Glynn County. When it was redistricted in 2012, the district stretched from St. Marys to Waycross. District 174 stretches from the Valdosta area to Kingsland.
Beckman asked committee members to redraw lines similar to the old one-county district.
“Please put us back together,” she said.
Patrick Duncan, chair of the Glynn County Republican Party, asked the commission to keep the existing district boundaries.
“They serve us well and have done a great job,” he said. “I’m not complaining about the lines. We are served well being two districts.”
Dorothy Stewart said new lines must be drawn with transparency and fairness.
“I am not satisfied with the lines,” she said. “Don’t let us learn again our voices have not been heard.”