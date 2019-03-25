St. Simons Island is running out of space for commercial development, so the county needs to prepare itself for the inevitable redevelopment of current commercial properties, according to Joel Willis, the newly elected chairman of the Islands Planning Commission Joel Willis.
Willis, an Epworth by the Sea employee since 1979, now serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Christian conference center. In the past, he has also served as the chairman of the Brunswick- Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and as a board member of the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority and Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“I’ve had a lot of exposure to Glynn County and the Golden Isles by being in those positions (and) the building projects over the years that have occurred here (at Epworth) have enabled me to see good development,” Willis said.
Entering his second term on the IPC, Willis said he’s got a pretty good grip on the IPC’s place in the larger development review system.
“Our main responsibility is to make certain that the staff that presents us any applications for site plans, variances, zoning, that what they present us is accurate, and that we use the ordinance as a basis for that and not deviate from the ordinance,” Willis said. “I don’t see the planning commission as a gatekeeper. I don’t think our role is to determine what type of business should occupy a lot. If a commercial establishment is in the bounds of the ordinance, we should not say no.”
While it’s been an issue in the past, Willis said the conflict between commercial and residential developments will be a problem the county will have to tackle in the future, especially as St. Simons Island fills out the land available for commercial development.
“The problem is that residential and commercial have bumped up against each other over the years through spot zoning — which occurred years ago, not recently. Thankfully there’s not much undeveloped commercial property left on St. Simons, which has been the real rub I think.
“In the future, I think the biggest issue is going to be redevelopment of commercial properties. We’ve got to be able to handle that in a way that’s good for the island, but good for the property owner too.”
Most of the current zoning was established 20 or more years ago, Willis said, and the IPC hasn’t had to deal with recent zoning decisions much in his four years on the commission.
“There was really no planning, so now the difficulty is making it work under the current ordinances,” Willis said.
In particular, commercial areas along Demere and Frederica roads on St. Simons Island should be dealt with carefully.
“The concern I have is Demere Road and Frederica Road. The county commission needs to address that. That’s not the job of the planning commissions. We cannot fix that, we don’t have the authority to fix that,” Willis said.
Redevelopment of commercial land will bring with it a host of issues, Willis said, such as ever-increasing traffic, insufficient buffers and strain on infrastructure, among other things.
“Now we’ve got buffers in place for new development, but it’s old development that’s going to be an issue. Literally, you’ve got stores nearly right on the road, close to the road, but it’s all concrete. It’s all pavement,” Willis said. “Say if a residential property on Frederica is torn down and becomes commercial. Well, there’s in place buffer rules for that now, but what do you do with everything next to it and down the line?”
In his estimation, the county could prepare itself by dedicating a zoning ordinance section to dealing with redevelopment. It would also institute better site coverage rules, green space requirements, and require more trees, which would, in turn, reduce impervious surface areas.
“I don’t see how you can go into development now and make them adhere to new rules,” Willis said.
While he said he didn’t really want to serve on the IPC, especially as the 2019 chairman, he does want to make the best of the next year.
“I was asked to serve, I didn’t go looking to serve. I was asked to serve by a county commissioner, and out of respect for him I agreed to serve,” Willis said. “... I didn’t really want to be chair, but I’m it. I want to run very civil meetings. Respect commissioners and their opinions, staff and the public.”