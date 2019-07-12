Today marks the first day of the 2019 red snapper mini-season, which lasts through Sunday, then goes again July 19-20. As part of the opening of this highly desired recreational fishery, the state Department of Natural Resources is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association to, the hope is, get a better idea as to the size of the red snapper population in the South Atlantic.

There are 15 locations with chest freezers along the coast for fishers to place their snapper carcasses. DNR will award a $50 Academy Sports gift card to two randomly selected people who donate their snapper carcasses.

Locally, the nearest locations are:

Two-Way Fish Camp, 250 Ricefield Way, Brunswick

Jekyll Harbor Marina, 1 Harbor Road, Jekyll Island

Morningstar Marinas Golden Isles, 206 Marina Drive, St. Simons Island

St. Simons Fishing Club, 1000 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island

Other locations can be found at coastalgadnr.org/MarineCarcass.

Also, the DNR Coastal Resources Division partnered up with Yamaha and FishSmart to offer free descending devices. Those who wish to participate in this program will need to complete a short survey, and contact Kathy Knowlton at 912-262-3122, kathy.knowlton@dnr.ga.gov, or visit coastalgadnr.org/fishsmart.

For this mini-season, there is no size limit, but the bag limit is one fish per angler per day.

