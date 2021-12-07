For the first time in her 28-year Salvation Army career, Maj. Pam Starr had a red kettle stolen from in front of a store during collections.
While one person distracted the bell ringer at the Walmart Superstore between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, another grabbed the kettle from its stand and they both ran, she said.
If the donations were normal for the door on the department store side of the big store, the kettle likely held about $500, the largest for the day, Starr said.
Police were called, but both of the males were wearing COVID-style masks, she said.
The worker wanted to chase after the thieves, but Starr said she always tells the workers not to. Until Saturday that advice had been unnecessary.
The two bandits ran west across the parking lot and disappeared into the wood line, according to a Glynn County police report. Police obtained Walmart security camera footage of the incident. The investigation continues.
Starr said the only other theft of a red kettle in her career was when an employee walked away with a kettle and its contents.
Of most concern to the Salvation Army are the possibility that those who took the kettle could use information from a donated check, she said.
“There was somebody’s check in there. The check was donated around 11 a.m.,’’ she said.
That was when Walmart reopened after a power failure, she said.
“We don’t know whose check that is,’’ and others may have been donated without the bell ringer noticing, she said.
The Salvation Army’s motto is “Doing the most good,’’ and the donations would have provided a lot of help for the needy.
The $500 would be equivalent to a month’s rent, two months of electricity, 250 bags of food or 25 weeks of lodging in the Salvation Army shelter, she said.