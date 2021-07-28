The American Red Cross says it’s still in urgent need of blood and is offering donors a chance to win a trip for two to the Bonnaroo festival in September.
Calling the shortage critical, the Red Cross says it is distributing 12% more blood products to hospitals in the U.S. compared to this time last year.
Put in perspective, it says it needs more than 1,000 additional blood donations daily to meet demand and end the shortage.
Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply, the organization said.
Anyone who gives blood Aug. 1-15 will be eligible for a VIP trip for two to the sold-out Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Set for Sept. 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee, the festival will feature more than 150 musical groups and musicians, including Foo Fighters, Lizzo, and Tyler, the Creator.
“Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season,” a spokesman for the organization said.
“In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.”
Prospective blood donors must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification, which are required at check-in. Individuals 17 years of age in most states, 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. Follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance at blood drive sites. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks and to socially distance.
The Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive site. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Two local blood drives are scheduled:
• Aug. 5, 1-6 p.m., Embassy Suites in Brunswick, 500 Mall Blvd.
• Aug. 11, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way Suite 300, Brunswick.