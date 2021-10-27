Give blood and walk away with a chance to win a trip for two to the islands of Hawaii.
That’s the latest offer being made by the American Red Cross, which remains desperate for blood in an ongoing effort to rebuild the nation’s dwindling supply.
Two drives are scheduled in Glynn County for early November. The first is set for Monday from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector.
The second is slated for Nov. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St.
“With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply,” said Ruby Ramirez, Red Cross regional spokeswoman. “In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.”
She acknowledged that thousands of Americans have responded to the organization’s urgent calls for donors.
“The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong,” Ramirez said.
To meet patient needs, especially with the approach of the holiday season, the Red Cross needs a minimum of 10,000 donations weekly, she said.
Everyone who donates blood Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win the trip to Hawaii. Amazon Prime Video is sponsoring the trip in honor of its new series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” The package will include round-trip airfare, transport to where the series was filmed, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui.
As an added bonus, individuals who give blood Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.
Safety is a primary concern at blood drives, Ramirez said.
“Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance,” she said. “Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.”
Appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).