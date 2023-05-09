The Red Cross needs volunteers to carry out its mission in Glynn County and there are plenty of opportunities to help out, a Red Cross recruiter said.
The Red Cross needs volunteers to serve as blood drive ambassadors, duty officers and to be part of the Disaster Action Team, said Carrie Jones, senior recruitment specialist for the American Red Cross of Georgia.
"While big hurricanes and wildfires get the most news coverage, smaller disasters are no less devastating to the families affected," Jones said.
House fires, for example, displace families and sometimes leave them with almost nothing. The Red Cross steps in to help find them a place to shelter in their time of need, Jones said.
These are the disasters that make up the majority of the 60,000 emergencies the Red Cross responds to each year, she said.
"As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can help comfort and support people in your community by meeting their immediate needs, such as food, shelter, clothing or supplies and connecting them to long-term recovery services," Jones said.
The Red Cross provides all the training necessary to be a member of the Disaster Action Team, she said.
As duty officers, volunteers serve as dispatchers for the Disaster Action Team. The dispatcher position is a virtual volunteer opportunity.
Blood drive ambassadors support the blood collection efforts of the Red Cross once a month in four to six-hour shifts. They manage reception processes and the hospitality experience by offering refreshments and assist with initial intake of donors.
"The purpose of the role is to assist with registration, reception, and hospitality, giving the donor a great experience at the blood drive, and to encourage future donations," Jones said.
Roughly 90% of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers, which is why Jones said anyone looking to help people who truly need it or who want to aid in the organization's blood donation mission should consider volunteering.
The Red Cross keeps an office in Glynn County on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick, said Kelly Crane, disaster program manager for a 12-county area in Coastal Georgia. She is in Glynn County at least once a week. Otherwise, volunteers staff the office, she said.
Crane also said the Red Cross is working with the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency to keep sheltering resources and other assets in Glynn County for quicker response times to disasters.