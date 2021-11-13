Residents living outside the city in Glynn County have the option of deciding if they want to continue the curbside recycling service after Dec. 31.
But those who opt to keep service will have to pay for it beginning Jan. 1.
Curbside recycling will cost $81 a year and will be billed quarterly, with the first invoice scheduled to arrive in mid December.
Residents have to do nothing to continue the service.
Those who don’t want to pay the additional fee to recycle have until Dec. 1 to opt out by calling 554-7111 or going to glynncounty.org/stoprecycling.
Anyone currently subscribing to the service who fails to opt out by the deadline will receive an invoice for payment next month.
The service will remain the same for those who choose to continue recycling. Customers will continue to use the same recycling cart.
All materials currently accepted will continue to be recycled after Jan. 1.
Glass containers can be dropped off at no charge at two locations: 550 Young Lane on the mainland and on Demere Road behind the Farmer’s Market on St. Simons Island.
County commissioners decided in August to begin charging customers for recycling when they voted to renew an agreement with Republic Waste Co. to provide the service.
The county has more than 27,400 residential solid waste customers, 11,270 of whom also have recycling bins.
Commissioners chose to give property owners the option to choose curbside recycling rather than raise annual solid waste collection fees $60. The fee will remain at $125 a year for those who choose not to recycle.
The county will continue to offer two free pickups each year for white goods such as refrigerators and other large appliances.
City of Brunswick residents may soon face a similar decision. The city is considering renewing its agreement with Republic Services. Residents will be given the option to continue recycling for an additional fee.
City officials said the company wants at least 1,500 recycling subscribers to provide the service.
Bulk pickup will be offered once a month in the city and yard waste will be picked up once a week.